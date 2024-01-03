Chelsea Crittle Ph.D. Appointed as AARP Mississippi State President

Chelsea Crittle, Ph.D., renowned for her expertise in family caregiving and senior services, has been appointed the State President of AARP Mississippi. In this volunteer role, she is set to spearhead initiatives crucial to the state’s population aged 50 and above. AARP Mississippi, with a strong membership exceeding 250,000, is a vanguard in enhancing the life quality of older adults through information outreach, advocacy, community service, and event organizing.

Combining Experience and Expertise

Crittle’s rich professional background in senior care sets her apart. She serves as the Aging Division Director at the Central Mississippi Planning and Development District/Area Agency on Aging. With 23 years of experience in managing services for the elderly, she has been instrumental in fostering their independence at home. With a Ph.D. in Public Policy & Administration, specializing in Program Management from Jackson State University, Crittle brings a scholarly depth to her role.

Leadership Roles and Community Service

Beyond her professional pursuits, Crittle’s commitment to community service is praiseworthy. She holds leadership positions in various organizations, including the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority and the Ebony Pearls Foundation. Her many roles on advisory committees and boards, such as the Southeastern Association of Area Agencies on Aging, further underscore her dedication to the cause of the elderly.

AARP: A Pillar of Support for Older Adults

AARP is an influential nonprofit organization in the United States, championing the cause of individuals over 50. It empowers them to make informed choices about their life as they age, offering resources for health security, financial stability, and personal fulfillment. AARP also endorses products and services that adhere to its stringent quality standards. With its widely circulated publications, AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin, it provides a steady stream of news and information pertinent to its demographic.