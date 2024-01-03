en English
Health

Chelsea Crittle Ph.D. Appointed as AARP Mississippi State President

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:09 pm EST
Chelsea Crittle Ph.D. Appointed as AARP Mississippi State President

Chelsea Crittle, Ph.D., renowned for her expertise in family caregiving and senior services, has been appointed the State President of AARP Mississippi. In this volunteer role, she is set to spearhead initiatives crucial to the state’s population aged 50 and above. AARP Mississippi, with a strong membership exceeding 250,000, is a vanguard in enhancing the life quality of older adults through information outreach, advocacy, community service, and event organizing.

Combining Experience and Expertise

Crittle’s rich professional background in senior care sets her apart. She serves as the Aging Division Director at the Central Mississippi Planning and Development District/Area Agency on Aging. With 23 years of experience in managing services for the elderly, she has been instrumental in fostering their independence at home. With a Ph.D. in Public Policy & Administration, specializing in Program Management from Jackson State University, Crittle brings a scholarly depth to her role.

Leadership Roles and Community Service

Beyond her professional pursuits, Crittle’s commitment to community service is praiseworthy. She holds leadership positions in various organizations, including the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority and the Ebony Pearls Foundation. Her many roles on advisory committees and boards, such as the Southeastern Association of Area Agencies on Aging, further underscore her dedication to the cause of the elderly.

AARP: A Pillar of Support for Older Adults

AARP is an influential nonprofit organization in the United States, championing the cause of individuals over 50. It empowers them to make informed choices about their life as they age, offering resources for health security, financial stability, and personal fulfillment. AARP also endorses products and services that adhere to its stringent quality standards. With its widely circulated publications, AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin, it provides a steady stream of news and information pertinent to its demographic.

Health Society United States
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

