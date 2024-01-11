en English
Health

Chef Jose Salazar: A Journey from Alcohol to Sobriety

By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:19 pm EST
Chef Jose Salazar: A Journey from Alcohol to Sobriety

When James Beard Award-nominated chef Jose Salazar first embarked on his journey of sobriety, it was not due to a daily struggle with alcohol. It was born from a desire to avoid the hangovers and overindulgence that were impacting his ability to run his restaurants in Cincinnati—Salazar, Mita’s, Goose & Elder, and Daylily Deli.

Breaking the Chains of Alcohol

Salazar’s decision to cease drinking stemmed from a need for clarity and control, a need that was initially planned as a break from alcohol. However, as he began to notice the benefits of sobriety, he chose to extend his abstinence indefinitely. His story shatters the common perceptions of alcoholics and recovery paths, offering a fresh perspective on what it means to be sober.

A Taste of Sobriety

Contrary to what might be expected, Salazar’s profession does occasionally require him to taste alcohol, especially when updating his restaurants’ drink menus. This underpins the importance of understanding that recovery from alcoholism doesn’t always mean complete abstinence. It’s a nuanced journey, tailored to the individual’s needs and circumstances.

Championing Responsible Drinking

Salazar is vocal about the societal need to be more responsible with alcohol consumption. He criticizes the dismissive attitude towards the dangers of drinking, including drinking and driving. His approach encourages self-reflection and finding a supportive community, like Alcoholics Anonymous. He aims to trigger a change in the relationship people have with alcohol, to transform it from reckless indulgence to mindful consumption.

Since becoming sober, Salazar notes a considerable improvement in his sleep and anxiety levels. The James Beard Award-nominated chef is now a strong advocate for a more nuanced conversation about alcohol’s effects on health and well-being, hoping his journey and experiences can inspire others to question their own relationship with alcohol.

author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

