Business

Cheech & Chong’s Cannabis Company Partners with NorthEast Extracts to Transform New York’s Cannabis Experience

By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:14 am EST
Cheech & Chong’s Cannabis Company Partners with NorthEast Extracts to Transform New York’s Cannabis Experience

Cheech & Chong’s Cannabis Company, spearheaded by the iconic cannabis trailblazers Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong, is set to revolutionize the cannabis culture in New York. In a strategic alliance with NorthEast Extracts, LLC, the company is expanding its product reach into the state, offering consumers a specifically tailored cannabis experience that moves beyond traditional classifications.

Transforming the Cannabis Experience

The collaboration between Cheech & Chong’s Cannabis Company and NorthEast Extracts introduces a novel approach to the cannabis experience. Instead of focusing on the conventional indica or sativa classifications, the partnership emphasizes terpene-modulated experiences. Terpenes, the compounds responsible for the flavors, scents, and effects of cannabis, offer a more personalized and nuanced consumer experience.

A Shared Vision for a Diverse Cannabis Community

Joey Marin, Chief Product Officer at Cheech & Chong’s Cannabis Company, underscored the critical role of terpenes in determining the overall cannabis experience. This innovative approach aligns with the company’s commitment to empowering consumers and fostering a community-engaged cannabis experience.

Eric Lundquist, Founder of NorthEast Extracts, echoed this sentiment. The New York-based leader in cannabis extraction and premium edibles sees the collaboration as a mutually beneficial venture. The partnership aims to deliver outstanding, high-quality, terpene-focused products to the cannabis community in New York.

Advocacy, Entertainment, Education, and Sustainability

Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong expressed their anticipation and excitement about the partnership and its potential to create a diverse, accessible cannabis community. Cheech & Chong’s Cannabis Company is known for its advocacy, entertainment, and education in the cannabis industry. At the same time, NorthEast Extracts prides itself on compliance, transparency, and sustainability in its product manufacturing, making this partnership a promising step towards a more progressive cannabis culture in New York.

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

