Cheech & Chong’s Cannabis Company Partners with NorthEast Extracts to Transform New York’s Cannabis Experience

Cheech & Chong’s Cannabis Company, spearheaded by the iconic cannabis trailblazers Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong, is set to revolutionize the cannabis culture in New York. In a strategic alliance with NorthEast Extracts, LLC, the company is expanding its product reach into the state, offering consumers a specifically tailored cannabis experience that moves beyond traditional classifications.

Transforming the Cannabis Experience

The collaboration between Cheech & Chong’s Cannabis Company and NorthEast Extracts introduces a novel approach to the cannabis experience. Instead of focusing on the conventional indica or sativa classifications, the partnership emphasizes terpene-modulated experiences. Terpenes, the compounds responsible for the flavors, scents, and effects of cannabis, offer a more personalized and nuanced consumer experience.

A Shared Vision for a Diverse Cannabis Community

Joey Marin, Chief Product Officer at Cheech & Chong’s Cannabis Company, underscored the critical role of terpenes in determining the overall cannabis experience. This innovative approach aligns with the company’s commitment to empowering consumers and fostering a community-engaged cannabis experience.

Eric Lundquist, Founder of NorthEast Extracts, echoed this sentiment. The New York-based leader in cannabis extraction and premium edibles sees the collaboration as a mutually beneficial venture. The partnership aims to deliver outstanding, high-quality, terpene-focused products to the cannabis community in New York.

Advocacy, Entertainment, Education, and Sustainability

Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong expressed their anticipation and excitement about the partnership and its potential to create a diverse, accessible cannabis community. Cheech & Chong’s Cannabis Company is known for its advocacy, entertainment, and education in the cannabis industry. At the same time, NorthEast Extracts prides itself on compliance, transparency, and sustainability in its product manufacturing, making this partnership a promising step towards a more progressive cannabis culture in New York.