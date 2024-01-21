Checking For Bed Bugs in Hotels: A Necessary Routine, Says HuffPost Podcast

Imagine, you've just checked into your hotel after a long journey, anticipation for a good night's rest is high, but there's one thing you should do before you unwind – check for bed bugs. This was the advice shared by HuffPost Senior Editor Caroline Bologna on the HuffPost podcast 'Am I Doing It Wrong', a show she co-hosts with Raj Punjabi and Noah Michelson.

Bed Bugs: The Unseen Travel Companions

Bed bugs are small, apple seed-sized insects that feed on human blood. Unseen to the untrained eye, these pests have a knack for travel via luggage or clothing. Their presence is not a reflection of a hotel's cleanliness or rating. Whether it's a budget motel or a five-star luxury resort, any hotel can harbor bed bugs. Their preference? Warmth, blood, and carbon dioxide – all too readily available in hotel rooms.

Checking For Bed Bugs: A Necessary Routine

Upon entering a hotel room, guests should inspect the seams of the mattress, headboards, upholstered furniture, and under the sheets for signs of these pests. It's a precaution that can save a lot of trouble later. As an additional protective measure, guests can place their luggage in the bathtub or use a plastic-covered luggage stand to prevent bed bugs from coming into contact with their belongings.

Dealing with Bed Bugs: Alert and Act

If bed bugs are found, the immediate course of action is to alert hotel management. However, moving to an adjacent room isn't recommended as it may just be a hop away for the bugs. The podcast also sheds light on other hotel-related topics such as scoring upgrades, identifying the dirtiest parts of hotel rooms, and various travel tips.

Through podcasts like 'Am I Doing It Wrong', HuffPost continues its commitment to delivering high-quality, freely accessible journalism, encouraging contributions and support to provide news, health, lifestyle, and personal stories.