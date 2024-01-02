ChatGPT’s Diagnostic Accuracy Questioned in Pediatric Cases: Study

In a recent study published in JAMA Pediatrics, ChatGPT version 3.5 was evaluated for its diagnostic accuracy in pediatric cases. The study revealed that the chatbot provided incorrect diagnoses in 83% of the 100 cases tested. The results highlighted 72 diagnoses that were completely incorrect, with an additional 11 that were related but too vague.

Diagnostic Inaccuracies Highlighted

Among the erroneous diagnoses, the study pointed out a case of a teenager experiencing a rash and joint pain. ChatGPT incorrectly diagnosed the condition as ‘immune thrombocytopenic purpura’ instead of the correct ‘scurvy’. In another instance involving an infant with a draining papule, the chatbot diagnosed ‘branchial cleft cyst’ instead of the accurate diagnosis, ‘branchio-oto-renal syndrome’.

Potential of Large Language Models in Medicine

Despite these inaccuracies, the authors of the study suggested that large language models (LLMs) like ChatGPT still have potential as administrative tools in medicine. They could be useful in areas such as research article writing and patient instruction generation. The study also noted that in some cases, the chatbot’s diagnoses were in the same organ system as the correct ones, and 36% of the correct diagnoses were included in the chatbot’s differential list.

Need for Clinical Experience and Selective Training

The researchers emphasized that the study underscores the importance of clinical experience in diagnosis. They argue that more selective training might be required to improve chatbot accuracy in medical diagnostics. This is particularly important given the potential risks identified such as reliability of information, privacy concerns, and lack of empathy and human interaction.

Beyond diagnostics, other research has found that LLMs like ChatGPT may produce clinical vignettes that stereotype certain races, ethnicities, and genders. There is a pressing need for comprehensive and transparent bias assessments of LLMs before they are integrated into clinical care.

In the end, the use of AI in healthcare, including the use of chatbots like ChatGPT, can support businesses and governments in creating sustainable strategies and improving community well-being, whilst balancing the risks and benefits.