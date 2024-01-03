en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Fitness

Charlotte Crosby Discloses Fitness Journey Post-Pregnancy, Amidst Online Criticism

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:13 am EST
Charlotte Crosby Discloses Fitness Journey Post-Pregnancy, Amidst Online Criticism

Reality TV star Charlotte Crosby has announced that she now weighs 11.1 stone (71 kg), 16 months following the birth of her first child. Crosby has been diligently utilizing the BlitznBurn Fitness app as a tool to achieve her fitness goals. These goals, set for 2024, encompass improving her fitness level, losing weight, and maintaining a steady exercise routine.

BlitznBurn Fitness: A Game-Changer

Designed specifically with post-partum exercises in mind, the BlitznBurn Fitness app offers daily workouts ranging from 10-15 minutes. The main objective of these quick yet targeted routines is to bolster strength and stamina. Crosby has spoken candidly about the positive ramifications of using the app on her fitness journey, revealing noticeable improvements after just two weeks of daily workouts and regular family walks.

Post-Pregnancy Body Struggles

However, Crosby didn’t shy away from discussing the struggles she faced with her body image post-pregnancy. She confessed to feeling a sense of embarrassment regarding her post-pregnancy body and expressed that a challenging pregnancy made it difficult for her to maintain her fitness level. Despite these hurdles, her commitment to her fitness goals remains unwavering.

Online Backlash

While Crosby’s efforts to regain her fitness and relate to other new mothers are commendable, she hasn’t been immune to criticism. Some online commenters have accused her of prioritizing her exercise routine over her parenting responsibilities. Yet, Crosby remains resolute in her pursuit of her fitness goals, demonstrating a remarkable ability to maintain focus amidst criticism.

0
Fitness Health
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Kartik Aaryan: Staying Fit and Focused Amid a Flourishing Acting Career

By BNN Correspondents

TV Doctor Michael Mosley Advocates Squats for Physical Fitness

By BNN Correspondents

Newport County: A Weekend of Resolutions and Revelations

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Celebrities Embrace Ice Baths: A Freezing Trend in Hollywood

By Momen Zellmi

Winter Running: A Path to Fitness, Advocates Windsor's Track and Field ...
@Canada · 2 hours
Winter Running: A Path to Fitness, Advocates Windsor's Track and Field ...
heart comment 0
BetterMe’s Gym Wear and Equipment: A Review by Eve Rowlands and Narin Flanders

By Justice Nwafor

BetterMe's Gym Wear and Equipment: A Review by Eve Rowlands and Narin Flanders
ASICS Unveils NovaBlast 4: A Leap Towards Optimal Running Experience

By Salman Khan

ASICS Unveils NovaBlast 4: A Leap Towards Optimal Running Experience
Mother Transforms Life by Shedding Six Stone Ahead of Family Vacation

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Mother Transforms Life by Shedding Six Stone Ahead of Family Vacation
Diet and Exercise Myths: A Nutritionist’s Insights

By Nimrah Khatoon

Diet and Exercise Myths: A Nutritionist’s Insights
Latest Headlines
World News
Congressman Bruce Westerman Reflects on 2023: Key Legislation and Future Priorities
22 seconds
Congressman Bruce Westerman Reflects on 2023: Key Legislation and Future Priorities
Northern Emancipation Network Calls Out Alleged Marginalization Within Nigerian Governors Forum
24 seconds
Northern Emancipation Network Calls Out Alleged Marginalization Within Nigerian Governors Forum
The GGA Fajara Club Golf Event: A Spotlight on Regional Golf Talent
1 min
The GGA Fajara Club Golf Event: A Spotlight on Regional Golf Talent
Colombian Union Criticizes Government for Ignoring Healthcare Sector's Financial Struggles
2 mins
Colombian Union Criticizes Government for Ignoring Healthcare Sector's Financial Struggles
Dr. Michael Mosley: From Philosophy to Health Journalism
2 mins
Dr. Michael Mosley: From Philosophy to Health Journalism
Congress Faces Impasse Over National Flood Insurance Program Renewal
2 mins
Congress Faces Impasse Over National Flood Insurance Program Renewal
The Unseen Symptom: Parkinson's Disease, Anosmia, and the Potential of NQO1
3 mins
The Unseen Symptom: Parkinson's Disease, Anosmia, and the Potential of NQO1
Harvey J. Berger Takes the Helm at Kojin Therapeutics, Pioneering Ferroptosis Biology
3 mins
Harvey J. Berger Takes the Helm at Kojin Therapeutics, Pioneering Ferroptosis Biology
Open Letter Criticizes Mnangagwa's Leadership: Calls for Reforms in Zimbabwe
4 mins
Open Letter Criticizes Mnangagwa's Leadership: Calls for Reforms in Zimbabwe
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
1 hour
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
1 hour
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
3 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
4 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
4 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
5 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
8 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
10 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
10 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app