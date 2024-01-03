Charlotte Crosby Discloses Fitness Journey Post-Pregnancy, Amidst Online Criticism

Reality TV star Charlotte Crosby has announced that she now weighs 11.1 stone (71 kg), 16 months following the birth of her first child. Crosby has been diligently utilizing the BlitznBurn Fitness app as a tool to achieve her fitness goals. These goals, set for 2024, encompass improving her fitness level, losing weight, and maintaining a steady exercise routine.

BlitznBurn Fitness: A Game-Changer

Designed specifically with post-partum exercises in mind, the BlitznBurn Fitness app offers daily workouts ranging from 10-15 minutes. The main objective of these quick yet targeted routines is to bolster strength and stamina. Crosby has spoken candidly about the positive ramifications of using the app on her fitness journey, revealing noticeable improvements after just two weeks of daily workouts and regular family walks.

Post-Pregnancy Body Struggles

However, Crosby didn’t shy away from discussing the struggles she faced with her body image post-pregnancy. She confessed to feeling a sense of embarrassment regarding her post-pregnancy body and expressed that a challenging pregnancy made it difficult for her to maintain her fitness level. Despite these hurdles, her commitment to her fitness goals remains unwavering.

Online Backlash

While Crosby’s efforts to regain her fitness and relate to other new mothers are commendable, she hasn’t been immune to criticism. Some online commenters have accused her of prioritizing her exercise routine over her parenting responsibilities. Yet, Crosby remains resolute in her pursuit of her fitness goals, demonstrating a remarkable ability to maintain focus amidst criticism.