Charleston Restaurants Face Health Violations, Majority Improve Upon Reinspection

December inspections by health inspectors in Charleston, South Carolina unveiled a myriad of violations at local restaurants, inflicting several establishments with low grades. The offenses ranged from roach infestations to rotten produce, inappropriately stored food, and unclean kitchen equipment.

Inspection Reveals Multiple Violations

The list of erring establishments featured Olympik Restaurant & Bakery, Southern Roots Smokehouse, Flying Biscuit, Melvin’s BBQ, Restoration on King, and Sesame Burgers and Beer. These restaurants initially received grades C or B. Detailed scrutiny of the premises revealed alarming issues such as dead insects in food storage areas, uncovered food, mishandled meat, and biofilm accumulation in dish machines.

Grades Improved After Reinspection

Subsequently, all but two of the mentioned restaurants showed commitment to rectify the health concerns. Upon reinspection, except for Olympik Restaurant & Bakery and Southern Roots Smokehouse, which retained their C grades, all others demonstrated improvement and were awarded A grades. This reflects the seriousness with which these establishments took the inspectors’ feedback and undertook corrective actions.

Keeping Public Health at Forefront

This episode underscores the importance of regular health inspections in maintaining public health standards. While restaurants are places of nourishment and enjoyment, it is crucial that they adhere strictly to health and sanitation guidelines to ensure the safety and well-being of their patrons. The turnaround of most restaurants in this case is a testament to the effectiveness of these inspections and the commitment of restaurants to provide a safe dining environment.