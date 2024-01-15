en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Charleston Restaurants Face Health Violations, Majority Improve Upon Reinspection

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:19 am EST
Charleston Restaurants Face Health Violations, Majority Improve Upon Reinspection

December inspections by health inspectors in Charleston, South Carolina unveiled a myriad of violations at local restaurants, inflicting several establishments with low grades. The offenses ranged from roach infestations to rotten produce, inappropriately stored food, and unclean kitchen equipment.

Inspection Reveals Multiple Violations

The list of erring establishments featured Olympik Restaurant & Bakery, Southern Roots Smokehouse, Flying Biscuit, Melvin’s BBQ, Restoration on King, and Sesame Burgers and Beer. These restaurants initially received grades C or B. Detailed scrutiny of the premises revealed alarming issues such as dead insects in food storage areas, uncovered food, mishandled meat, and biofilm accumulation in dish machines.

Grades Improved After Reinspection

Subsequently, all but two of the mentioned restaurants showed commitment to rectify the health concerns. Upon reinspection, except for Olympik Restaurant & Bakery and Southern Roots Smokehouse, which retained their C grades, all others demonstrated improvement and were awarded A grades. This reflects the seriousness with which these establishments took the inspectors’ feedback and undertook corrective actions.

Keeping Public Health at Forefront

This episode underscores the importance of regular health inspections in maintaining public health standards. While restaurants are places of nourishment and enjoyment, it is crucial that they adhere strictly to health and sanitation guidelines to ensure the safety and well-being of their patrons. The turnaround of most restaurants in this case is a testament to the effectiveness of these inspections and the commitment of restaurants to provide a safe dining environment.

0
Health
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
3 mins ago
Alberta's Imported Medicine Complications: A Cautionary Tale
In the latter part of 2022, amid a dearth of children’s pain and fever relief medications in Canada, Danielle Smith, Premier of Alberta, unveiled a plan to import a staggering five million bottles of children’s acetaminophen and ibuprofen from Turkey’s Atabay Pharmaceuticals. Initially lauded for its forward-thinking approach, the initiative has since been stymied by
Alberta's Imported Medicine Complications: A Cautionary Tale
Ginkgo Bioworks and Illumina Collaborate to Bolster Global Biosecurity
8 mins ago
Ginkgo Bioworks and Illumina Collaborate to Bolster Global Biosecurity
Georgia Amplifies Healthcare Support for Chronic Illnesses and Disabled Individuals
8 mins ago
Georgia Amplifies Healthcare Support for Chronic Illnesses and Disabled Individuals
New Jersey Paves the Way for Enhanced Access to Birth Control
3 mins ago
New Jersey Paves the Way for Enhanced Access to Birth Control
Study Reveals Potential Vascular Risks of E-Hookahs
4 mins ago
Study Reveals Potential Vascular Risks of E-Hookahs
Exploring the Links: Sleep-Disordered Breathing, Cardiovascular Disease, and Gender
5 mins ago
Exploring the Links: Sleep-Disordered Breathing, Cardiovascular Disease, and Gender
Latest Headlines
World News
Alberta's Imported Medicine Complications: A Cautionary Tale
3 mins
Alberta's Imported Medicine Complications: A Cautionary Tale
New Jersey Paves the Way for Enhanced Access to Birth Control
3 mins
New Jersey Paves the Way for Enhanced Access to Birth Control
Center-Right Politics on the Rise: A Look at Upcoming Global Elections
3 mins
Center-Right Politics on the Rise: A Look at Upcoming Global Elections
Lome Peace and Security Forum: Fostering Peace and Prosperity in Africa
4 mins
Lome Peace and Security Forum: Fostering Peace and Prosperity in Africa
Iowa Republicans Brave Cold for First Presidential Contest of 2024
4 mins
Iowa Republicans Brave Cold for First Presidential Contest of 2024
Game Changer: How a Three-Page Analysis Revitalized Alex Wood's Career
4 mins
Game Changer: How a Three-Page Analysis Revitalized Alex Wood's Career
Cambodia: Activists Convicted for 'Inciting a Peasant Revolution'
4 mins
Cambodia: Activists Convicted for 'Inciting a Peasant Revolution'
Navigating the Complex Landscape of Global Financial Challenges
4 mins
Navigating the Complex Landscape of Global Financial Challenges
Study Reveals Potential Vascular Risks of E-Hookahs
4 mins
Study Reveals Potential Vascular Risks of E-Hookahs
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
5 mins
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
52 mins
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
1 hour
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
1 hour
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
2 hours
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
2 hours
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
4 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app