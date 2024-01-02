en English
Editorial

Charan Ranganath on Memory: Quality over Quantity

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:31 am EST
Charan Ranganath on Memory: Quality over Quantity

As the new year unfurls its blank canvas, many find themselves reflecting on past experiences while meticulously planning for the future. Amid this introspective exercise, cognitive neuroscientist Charan Ranganath, in a conversation with Nosheen Iqbal, emphasizes the importance of memory – the silent orchestrator of our lives that bridges the past, present, and future.

The Role of Memory

In the forthcoming book ‘Why We Remember’, Ranganath explores the significance of memory in our daily lives. He underscores the importance of quality over quantity when it comes to memories, advising a focused attention on the present moment. This approach, he suggests, enables the creation of meaningful memories that work in harmony with the senses, enhancing overall wellbeing. The conversation also delves into common experiences such as mindlessly scrolling through social media or forgetting why one entered a room, illustrating the challenges of maintaining focus in a distraction-laden world.

The Zeigarnik Effect and Memory

The discussion further touches upon the Zeigarnik effect in psychology, a phenomenon that explains why individuals tend to remember unfinished tasks better than completed ones. This effect, discovered by Bluma Zeigarnik and John Baddeley, reveals how motivation and mental effort contribute to memory retention. It also provides insight into the influence of the Zeigarnik effect on goal-setting and memory processes in both the short and long term.

Strategies for Mental Optimization

The article also presents a four-step routine for mental optimization, inclusive of nutrition, exercise, supplements, and lifestyle practices aimed at unlocking cognitive potential. It highlights the importance of stabilizing blood sugar levels, engaging in high-intensity interval training, employing adaptogens like chaga and reishi mushroom, and incorporating cold showers into daily routines. These strategies, coupled with a conscious effort to create quality memories, can foster an optimal mental state.

Neuroenhancement: A Step Further

Exploring the concept of neuroenhancement, the use of pharmacological or non-pharmacological methods to improve cognitive and affective abilities in healthy individuals, the article sheds light on the current global trend. It mentions drugs such as modafinil and methylphenidate, non-invasive brain stimulation, and brain-machine interfaces as some techniques used for this purpose. However, it also cautions about possible adverse effects and raises concerns about public policy and institutional structures.

As we venture into the new year, Ranganath’s insights set the tone for a mindful approach to memory-making. In conclusion, the article reinforces the editorial independence of The Guardian, highlighting the necessity of reader funding to maintain open, accessible journalism.

Editorial Health Science & Technology
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

