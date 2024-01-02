en English
Health

Channel 4’s ‘Truelove’: A Dark Drama Exploring the Ethical Dilemma of Assisted Dying

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:26 am EST
Channel 4 is set to premiere a new series, ‘Truelove’, a dark drama that delves into the ethical dilemma of assisted dying. The show, starring Lindsay Duncan and Clarke Peters, revolves around a group of friends who, during the wake of a deceased companion, engage in a conversation about death that leads them to form the ‘Truelove’ pact. This pact is an agreement to provide each other with a dignified end of life.

The Unraveling of the Pact

The drama intensifies when one of the group members receives a grim diagnosis, and the group is faced with the reality of honoring their pact. This event sends ripples of conflict through their relationships, testing the bonds of friendship and their understanding of mortality and dignity.

The Characters in the Spotlight

Central characters include Phil, played by Duncan, a retired police officer struggling with boredom after years out of service, and Ken, portrayed by Peters, a reclusive SAS veteran also grappling with his purpose post-retirement. Other established actors such as Peter Egan, Phil Davis, and Sue Johnston will feature in the series, enriching the narrative with their performances.

The Airing Schedule

The first episode of ‘Truelove’ is scheduled to air on Channel 4 at 9 pm on Wednesday, January 3, with the second episode following on Thursday, January 4. The six-episode series promises to explore themes of mortality, dignity, and the bonds of friendship under extraordinary circumstances. Subsequent episodes will continue to be broadcast on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Health
