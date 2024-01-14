en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Changing Tides in Contraception: An Exploration of New Male Contraceptive Options

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:57 pm EST
Changing Tides in Contraception: An Exploration of New Male Contraceptive Options

In the quiet suburbia of Seattle, Washington, Kelly Hall, a 34-year-old engineer and doting mother of three, had been grappling with the complications of female contraceptives. Her experiences ranged from the all-too-common forgetfulness encountered with daily pills, to more serious complications, including an IUD that perforated her uterus. Frustrated by the limited and often challenging options for women, her husband, Jon Hall, an engineer at Blue Origin, made an unconventional choice. He enrolled in a clinical trial for a new male contraceptive called NES/T.

A Revolutionary Development in Male Contraceptives

Developed by the University of Washington and the National Institutes of Health (NIH), NES/T is a gel that combines a progestin called Nestorone with a testosterone derivative. Applied once daily to the shoulders, the gel works by suppressing sperm production, offering a novel approach to male contraception. The clinical trial, still ongoing with results anticipated in the near future, could potentially herald a major shift in contraceptive options, which, to date, have largely been limited for men.

The Current Landscape of Male Contraceptives

Until now, men have only had three contraceptive options: condoms, withdrawal, and vasectomy, with the latter being nearly irreversible. The development of this new male contraceptive gel is viewed as a significant advancement towards a more equitable distribution of contraceptive responsibility between genders. This could be a game-changer, not only for couples like the Halls but also for reproductive health globally.

Exploring Other Avenues: Thermal Contraception

While NES/T is making waves, other potential methods for male contraception are also being investigated. One such method is thermal contraception, which uses heat to affect spermatogenesis. Research in this area dates back to the late 1980s in Toulouse, where promising results were obtained using adapted undergarments to achieve effective contraception. Despite the lack of interest in replicating these clinical studies, there has been an increasing demand for thermal contraception. Andrologists and general practitioners involved in this field are now considering a new clinical study protocol.

The potential of thermal methods in male contraception offers yet another promising avenue in the quest for a broader range of contraceptive options for men. As the world anticipates the results of the NES/T trial, we also look forward to more innovations that could profoundly reshape the landscape of contraceptive responsibility, giving men and women more choices and control over their reproductive health.

0
Health United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
16 mins ago
Deciphering the Gut-Brain Dialogue: Study Probes Connection between Microbiota and Cognitive Abilities in Children
Delving into the enigmatic realm of the human microbiome, a recent study by American neurologists and pediatricians has cracked open a fascinating dialogue on the potential ties between gut bacteria and cognitive abilities in children. The focus of the research was a cohort of 381 children, ranging from 40 days to 10 years old, making
Deciphering the Gut-Brain Dialogue: Study Probes Connection between Microbiota and Cognitive Abilities in Children
Emergency Department at Mission Memorial Hospital Temporarily Closed Following Burst Pipes
21 mins ago
Emergency Department at Mission Memorial Hospital Temporarily Closed Following Burst Pipes
Tango Therapy in Argentina: A Dance for Mental Health
24 mins ago
Tango Therapy in Argentina: A Dance for Mental Health
Thermal Contraception: A New Paradigm in Male Contraception
17 mins ago
Thermal Contraception: A New Paradigm in Male Contraception
New Congestive Heart Failure Clinic Opens at Polk County's Top Rural Hospital
18 mins ago
New Congestive Heart Failure Clinic Opens at Polk County's Top Rural Hospital
Cold Snap Causes Flood, Shuts Down Emergency Department of Mission Memorial Hospital
20 mins ago
Cold Snap Causes Flood, Shuts Down Emergency Department of Mission Memorial Hospital
Latest Headlines
World News
Indian Women's Hockey Team Triumphs Over New Zealand in Olympic Qualifiers
18 mins
Indian Women's Hockey Team Triumphs Over New Zealand in Olympic Qualifiers
Deciphering the Gut-Brain Dialogue: Study Probes Connection between Microbiota and Cognitive Abilities in Children
18 mins
Deciphering the Gut-Brain Dialogue: Study Probes Connection between Microbiota and Cognitive Abilities in Children
Nigel Farage's Potential Return Could Reshape UK Politics
18 mins
Nigel Farage's Potential Return Could Reshape UK Politics
Potential WWE Return of Naomi: A Whirlpool of Speculation and Anticipation
19 mins
Potential WWE Return of Naomi: A Whirlpool of Speculation and Anticipation
Thermal Contraception: A New Paradigm in Male Contraception
19 mins
Thermal Contraception: A New Paradigm in Male Contraception
Devoted Supporters of Former President Endure Winter Cold Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
19 mins
Devoted Supporters of Former President Endure Winter Cold Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
Sebastien Loeb Secures Third Stage Victory in 2024 Dakar Rally
19 mins
Sebastien Loeb Secures Third Stage Victory in 2024 Dakar Rally
New Congestive Heart Failure Clinic Opens at Polk County's Top Rural Hospital
20 mins
New Congestive Heart Failure Clinic Opens at Polk County's Top Rural Hospital
Japan Overcomes Vietnam in Asian Cup Opener, Wins 4-2
20 mins
Japan Overcomes Vietnam in Asian Cup Opener, Wins 4-2
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
4 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
6 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
7 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
7 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
9 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
14 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
14 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
Escalating Conflict in the Middle East: A Deep Dive into the Crisis
14 hours
Escalating Conflict in the Middle East: A Deep Dive into the Crisis
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
14 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app