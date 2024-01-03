en English
Health

Changing Landscape of Cancer Epidemiology in Older Adults: A Comprehensive Analysis

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:44 am EST
A comprehensive retrospective study, analyzing the incidence and survival rates of cancer in individuals aged 55 years or older in the United States, has offered significant insights into the changing landscape of cancer epidemiology. The study utilized data from the esteemed Surveillance Epidemiology and End Results (SEER) database, spanning a comprehensive period from 1975 to 2019.

Key Findings

In 2019, the study found that the cancer incidence in this age group was alarming at 1,322.8 per 100,000 population, contrasting starkly with a much lower incidence of 382.1 per 100,000 in the overall population. However, the period from 2000 to 2019 witnessed a significant decrease in the incidence of cancer among those over 55, while their five-year survival rates showed a marked increase. The highest incidence rates were predominantly observed in the 75-79 and 80-84 year age brackets.

Fluctuating Trends

Interestingly, the study reported a significant decline in colon cancer incidence, while intrahepatic bile duct cancer incidence saw a considerable rise. These trends are likely influenced by a combination of factors: enhanced cancer screening practices, better management of cancer risk factors, advancements in targeted therapy and immunotherapy, and more sophisticated methods of early tumor detection.

Complex Factors at Play

The study emphasizes the complexity of cancer incidence in older adults, attributing it to age-related physical deterioration, changes in the tissue microenvironment, and long-term exposure to pathogenic factors. In response to the aging global population, there is a discernible shift toward individualized and targeted cancer treatments focusing on specific pathogenic genes.

The data analyzed in the study came from the SEER database, which includes cancer incidence and patient information from population-based cancer registries covering about 47.9% of the U.S. population. It is noteworthy that cases based solely on autopsy or death certificate data, or with unknown age, were excluded from this analysis.

Health United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

