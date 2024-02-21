Champions of Change: AIDPH Honors Leaders in Oral Health Equity at Chicago Ceremony

Imagine a world where everyone, regardless of their background, has equal access to oral healthcare. This vision is closer to becoming a reality thanks to the tireless efforts of individuals and organizations dedicated to breaking down barriers in historically marginalized communities. On March 26, 2024, the American Institute of Dental Public Health (AIDPH) will shine a spotlight on these champions of change during its awards ceremony at the Loews Chicago O'Hare Hotel, part of its seventh Annual Colloquium focusing on innovative oral health research and community involvement.

Innovative Leadership and Community Impact

The ceremony will honor six remarkable entities for their contributions to oral health justice, equity, and inclusion. Among the awardees, the Delta Dental of Colorado Foundation stands out for its two-decade-long commitment to community health, earning it the Community Champion Award. The foundation's initiatives have paved the way for tangible improvements in oral health access and education, demonstrating the power of sustained investment in community well-being.

Equally noteworthy is Bree Zhang, a promising student whose research on pediatric oral health has earned her the Equity Trailblazer Student Research Award. Zhang's work exemplifies the critical role of research in identifying and addressing disparities in oral health among children, offering hope for future generations.

Linking Oral Health to Holistic Well-being

Dr. Mana Mozaffarian, recipient of the Visionary Leadership Award, represents a pioneering force in the integration of oral healthcare with mental health and substance use disorders. Her innovative approach underscores the interconnectedness of oral health with overall well-being, challenging the traditional boundaries of healthcare to create more holistic solutions. Mozaffarian's work is a testament to the potential of visionary leadership in transforming healthcare delivery and outcomes.

Building a Diverse Future in Dental Care

The awards ceremony coincides with broader efforts to promote diversity and inclusion within the dental profession. The S.M.I.L.E. Healthcare Pathway Program, presented by Henry Schein, the National Dental Association, and the Schattner Foundation, aims to mentor underrepresented high school students passionate about oral health. By exposing these students to various career opportunities in the dental field, the program seeks to cultivate the next generation of dental professionals equipped to serve diverse patient communities and improve health equity. With the application deadline for the 2024 program at Meharry Medical College School of Dentistry approaching on March 31, the initiative reflects a proactive commitment to shaping a more inclusive future for dental care.

The AIDPH's Annual Colloquium and the accompanying awards ceremony underscore the importance of oral health in the broader health discourse and celebrate the achievements of those striving for a more inclusive and equitable healthcare system. As we look forward to the innovations and insights that will emerge from this event, it's clear that the journey towards oral health equity is being propelled by a community of dedicated individuals and organizations committed to making a difference.