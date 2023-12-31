en English
Health

Champion Show Dog Milo Dies Mysteriously: Owner Suspects Poisoning at Sant Antnin Family Park

By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: December 31, 2023 at 4:27 pm EST
Champion Show Dog Milo Dies Mysteriously: Owner Suspects Poisoning at Sant Antnin Family Park

On a day laden with heartbreak, Graziana Gerada, the owner of a junior champion show dog named Milo, voiced her suspicion that her pet was poisoned at the Sant Antnin family park. Milo, a young luminary from Malta’s dog show circuit, tragically died after displaying severe symptoms and anomalous behavior post a routine visit to the park. Gerada has since filed a police report and strongly advocates for an investigation into the incident.

Project Green’s Rebuttal

Project Green, the entity entrusted with the park’s management, in response to the allegations, clarified its operational procedures. They elucidated that for public health purposes, they deploy sealed rat capture systems that are deliberately not installed within the dog parks’ premises. Project Green further emphasized its non-utilization of snail poison within the park grounds.

As part of the park’s regular maintenance, several rounds are made each day to ensure cleanliness and safety. The park rules explicitly mandate dogs to be leashed except within the confines of the designated dog parks. During the ill-fated visit, Milo was leashed, except during his time within the park.

Milo’s Sudden Deterioration

Following his visit to the park, Milo began exhibiting lethargy and showed a peculiar fixation with staring at the wall — a stark contrast to his usual vibrant demeanor. Concerned, Gerada rushed him to the veterinarian where it was suspected he had contracted pancreatitis. Milo was promptly administered antibiotics. However, his condition only deteriorated, culminating in him vomiting blood, leading to his untimely demise.

Post-mortem examination by veterinarians affirmed Gerada’s worst fear: Milo had ingested poison.

A Rare Occurrence, Laced with Intent

Alison Bezzina, the Animal Welfare Commissioner, remarked that instances where dogs consume rat poison are rare and often hint at malicious intent. The poison usually needs to be mixed with food to deceive the unsuspecting pet. Bezzina issued a warning to dog owners to act promptly if they suspect their pets to have been poisoned. Early treatment can induce vomiting and forestall death. Nevertheless, once symptoms manifest, the prognosis is grim.

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

