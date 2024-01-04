Champaign County Records Lowest Annual COVID-19 Deaths in 2023

In a year marked by global efforts to curb the COVID-19 pandemic, 2023 proved to be a year of relief for Champaign County, in terms of COVID-19 related fatalities. According to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District (CUPHD), the county recorded only 27 COVID-related deaths in 2023, making it the lowest annual figure since the onset of the pandemic. The declining trend in COVID-19 fatalities in Champaign County is a beacon of hope amid the ongoing global health crisis.

Significant Decrease in COVID-19 Fatalities

In contrast to the 27 deaths in 2023, the county witnessed a staggering 145 fatalities in 2021, marking the highest annual death toll since the pandemic commenced. The following year, the number of deaths dropped to 77, indicating a significant reduction in COVID-related fatalities. The total death toll in Champaign County since the pandemic’s advent stands at 340, a number that, despite its gravity, underscores the remarkable progress made in 2023.

Rise in Respiratory Illnesses

While the county and the state of Illinois have seen a decline in COVID-19 fatalities, they are currently grappling with a high level of overall respiratory illness activity. Champaign County, in particular, has witnessed an increase in emergency room visits due to influenza. However, the trends for COVID and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) remain unchanged, with the county reporting a medium level of COVID hospitalization.

Future Outlook

The CUPHD continues to monitor the situation closely, understanding that the fight against COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases is far from over. For those interested in understanding the broader picture, data on flu, RSV, and COVID trends in other Central Illinois counties can be accessed on the CDC’s website. As the world steps into another year, the hope is to see a further reduction in COVID-19 fatalities, not only in Champaign County but across the globe.