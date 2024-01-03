Challenging New Year’s Resolutions: A Daily, Flexible Approach to Achieving Goals

The annual tradition of ringing in the New Year with lofty resolutions is under scrutiny. Psychoanalyst and clinical social worker, Dena Domenicali-Rochelle, has voiced her opposition to this practice. On the social media platform TikTok, she portrayed these resolutions as unattainable fantasies of perfection that often culminate in feelings of failure when individuals stumble in their commitments.

Resolution vs Reality

Instead of setting the bar high with an ideal that’s out of reach, Domenicali-Rochelle advocates a daily approach. She encourages individuals to ask themselves what realistic actions they can undertake each day to progress towards their long-term goals. According to her, adopting this ‘one day at a time’ strategy can prove more effective in implementing enduring change.

Expert Opinions Align

Similar sentiments have been echoed by experts, such as Hengchen Dai from the University of California, Los Angeles. Dai advises against the ‘all or nothing’ mindset, especially in areas like fitness. Instead, he recommends setting a single, achievable goal and making a long-term commitment to it. One suggested way of doing this is by hiring a personal trainer, which can help sustain motivation over time.

Flexibility: The Key to Success

Additionally, Dai proposes the concept of having an ’emergency reserve’ in one’s plans. This means allowing for some flexibility in the pursuit of goals. Such a provision can help individuals keep their goals within reach without resorting to harmful habits when they experience shortfalls. This balanced approach could be the key to successful, sustainable goal attainment, without the traditional pitfalls associated with New Year’s resolutions.