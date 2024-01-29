CHA Biotech and CanCure Collaborate to Enhance Cancer Immunotherapy

In a significant step forward in cancer immunotherapy, Korean biotech firm CHA Biotech has entered into a partnership with Chicago-based biotech company CanCure.

The partnership, formalized through a material transfer agreement, aims to enhance the effectiveness of CHA Biotech's natural killer (NK) cell-based cancer therapy.

Boosting Cancer Treatment Efficacy

The collaboration hinges on CanCure's provision of a specially-developed antibody that targets the MHC class I polypeptide-related sequence (MIC) antigens expressed by cancer cells.

This MIC-targeted antibody could significantly improve the ability of NK cells to eliminate tumor cells, thereby boosting the efficacy of anti-cancer treatments. CHA Biotech and CanCure plan to evaluate the therapeutic effect of this novel combination approach in various cancer models.

A Strategic Partnership

This collaboration is a strategic move for CHA Biotech, which is actively exploring combination treatments involving cancer immunotherapies and antibody drugs. By joining forces with CanCure, CHA Biotech aims to increase the speed and success rate of clinical trials for NK cell therapy.

The company's CEO, Lee Hyun-jung, emphasized this strategic intent, expressing the company's commitment to advancing its treatment pipelines through innovative partnerships.

Strengthening NK Cell Therapy

NK cell therapy represents a promising frontier in cancer treatment. By enhancing the activity of NK cells, whose primary function is to rapidly respond to tumor formation, this therapy aims to increase the body's natural defense against cancer.

CHA Biotech's partnership with CanCure represents a concerted effort to fortify the company's position in this cutting-edge field of cancer treatment.