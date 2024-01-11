en English
Denmark

CGI and Tribun Health Join Forces to Revolutionize Digital Pathology in Denmark

By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:00 am EST
CGI and Tribun Health Join Forces to Revolutionize Digital Pathology in Denmark

Global IT and business consulting services firm, CGI (TSX:GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB), has announced a strategic alliance with Tribun Health to usher in a new era of digital pathology in Region Sjælland, Denmark. The focus of this partnership is the implementation of CaloPix, an award-winning digital pathology system developed by Tribun Health. This move promises to revolutionize pathology services across the region, serving as a beacon of progress in digital healthcare transformation.

CGI: A Catalyst for Digital Transformation in Healthcare

Henrik Mejlgaard, Vice President Consulting Services, Healthcare, at CGI Denmark, affirmed CGI’s status as a longstanding partner in Danish healthcare. He underlined the firm’s commitment to driving healthcare advancement through digital transformation, with the new partnership serving as testament to this pledge. CGI’s expertise in IT and business consulting is set to be instrumental in the successful deployment and integration of the CaloPix system in the region’s healthcare framework.

CaloPix: Redefining Pathology with Digital Precision

The CaloPix digital pathology system, renowned for its excellence in the field, is expected to significantly upgrade the pathology services in Region Sjælland. The system is projected to enhance accessibility, efficiency, and collaboration between pathologists and lab technicians. Furthermore, it aims to minimize errors while enabling more flexible working environments. The ultimate goal is to augment the precision and speed of diagnostics, thereby improving patient care.

Implications for Region Sjælland’s Healthcare System

The implementation of CaloPix is set to benefit Region Sjælland’s hospital network, which serves an impressive 835,000 inhabitants. Jean-Francois Pomerol, CEO of Tribun Health, expressed his enthusiasm at being the chosen solution provider for this ambitious project. He touched upon the significant potential impact of this advancement on healthcare outcomes in the region. The move signals a significant stride in setting new standards in digital pathology, with implications reaching beyond diagnostics to overall patient care.

Denmark Health
Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

