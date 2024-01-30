CFDC and The Manila Hotel Host Fundraising Concert for Child Nutrition

A harmonious symphony of philanthropy and entertainment is set to unfold at the Manila Hotel's Tent City on February 9, 2024. The Children's First One Thousand Days Coalition (CFDC), in collaboration with The Manila Hotel, has orchestrated a pre-Valentine dinner concert christened 'The Greatest Love of All.' The event is envisioned not only as a musical gala but also as a platform for advocacy and fundraising, with a noble cause at its core—battling malnutrition among Filipino infants.

Championing Child Nutrition

CFDC, a coalition comprising distinguished organizations such as Rotary International, Lions Club International, and Save the Children Philippines, has committed itself to combat the grave issue of malnutrition during early childhood in the Philippines. The coalition's intervention targets the critical period from conception to a child's second birthday, a phase often referred to as the first one thousand days of a child's life. It is a time of rapid growth and development, where proper nutrition can play a pivotal role in a child's future health and well-being.

Music and Advocacy

The concert promises to be a grand spectacle featuring performances from high-profile personalities, including former Press Secretary Atty. Mike Toledo, former Executive Secretary Atty. Salvador Medialdea, and former Senator Joey Lina, who currently presides as The Manila Hotel's President. Numerous artists and the Adeodatus Children's Choir (Baseco), accompanied by the Manila Philharmonic Orchestra, will also grace the stage. The evening's music direction will be led by Rodel Colmenar, with George Sison-Tagle and Paul Dizon helming the overall event direction.

Fundraising for a Cause

The concert is not just about entertainment but aims to generate funds for nutrition programs aimed at tackling malnutrition among Filipino infants. A significant portion of the ticket sales and sponsorships—40% to be precise—will be allocated to non-government organizations (NGOs) that are implementing the nutrition program in local communities, or barangays. The coalition's initiative aligns with the objective of a whole-of-government approach to eradicate malnutrition, providing NGOs with a fundraising opportunity and empowering them to contribute significantly to the development of healthier Filipino children.

Those interested in supporting this noble cause can inquire about tickets and sponsorships, by reaching out to John Gacutan.