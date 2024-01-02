en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

CEVR’s Innovative Vision Technologies Win Gold at Asia Exhibition

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:41 am EST
CEVR’s Innovative Vision Technologies Win Gold at Asia Exhibition

The Centre for Eye and Vision Research (CEVR), a collaborative entity between the University of Waterloo and the Hong Kong Polytechnic University, has made noteworthy strides in the landscape of vision healthcare technology. CEVR’s groundbreaking inventions have recently been awarded gold medals at the Asia Exhibition of Innovations and Inventions, marking a significant milestone in their pursuit of improving lives for individuals with vision impairments.

Quantum Imaging for Early Diagnosis

The first gold medal-winning invention is a quantum imaging diagnostic tool designed to detect macular degeneration at an earlier stage than currently possible. Macular degeneration, a leading cause of vision loss in older adults, can now be identified sooner, thanks to this innovative tool that utilizes a structured light beam to reveal early changes in the retina. The technology promises to enable early diagnosis and intervention, potentially averting irreversible vision loss. The current prototype requires patients to report their visual experiences, but an enhanced system that directly records the reflected light from the retina is in the works. Incoherent Vision Inc., a spin-out company, is actively working towards the commercialization of this potential game-changer in vision screening.

ObstAR: An Augmented Reality Navigation System

The second acclaimed invention is an augmented reality navigation system dubbed ObstAR. This revolutionary system aids visually impaired individuals in safely navigating their environment by integrating AI with data from a headset camera. ObstAR identifies obstacles and suggests a safe path, displayed as an arrow visible to users irrespective of their vision loss pattern. The navigation aid also provides hazard warnings through auditory or vibrational cues. With plans to collect additional user data and launch a spin-out company, the CEVR team is poised to bring this product to market, drastically enhancing independent mobility for those with vision impairments.

Transforming Lives and Societies

These inventions underscore CEVR’s commitment to improving the quality of life for individuals with vision impairments, offering them a chance at early disease detection and enhanced independent mobility. Dr. Ben Thompson, CEO and scientific director of CEVR, emphasized the societal importance of these innovations. They are not merely tools for vision care but catalysts for enabling people to lead independent, productive lives. In doing so, they make a transformative contribution that benefits both individuals and the wider society.

As we move forward into a world increasingly shaped by technological advancements, the work of organizations like CEVR shines a light on the profound potential of innovation to transform lives, particularly for those living with impairments. Their work serves as a reminder that technology, when crafted with care and compassion, can truly be a force for good.

0
Health HongKong
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Health Risks from Danube River Flooding: Budapest NGO Calls for Immediate Action

By BNN Correspondents

Spirit EMS Reports Decrease in Shelby County Emergency Calls; MEDIC EMS Joins Scott County Government

By Justice Nwafor

Top Mobile Apps to Support Your New Year’s Resolutions in 2024

By Shivani Chauhan

South Wales Family's Nightmare: A Never-Ending Battle Against Bedbugs

By BNN Correspondents

Oregon Hospital Faces Investigation After Fatal Tap Water Injections ...
@Health · 3 mins
Oregon Hospital Faces Investigation After Fatal Tap Water Injections ...
heart comment 0
Extreme Heat Increases Risk for Older Diabetics, Study Finds

By Shivani Chauhan

Extreme Heat Increases Risk for Older Diabetics, Study Finds
COVID-19 Impact and Future Trends of Hepatitis B in China: A BSTS Study

By Aqsa Younas Rana

COVID-19 Impact and Future Trends of Hepatitis B in China: A BSTS Study
Tekken 8’s Colorblind Filters: Accessibility Innovation or Health Hazard?

By Salman Khan

Tekken 8's Colorblind Filters: Accessibility Innovation or Health Hazard?
NRx Pharmaceuticals to Highlight Ketamine’s Potential and Risks in Keynote Address

By María Alejandra Trujillo

NRx Pharmaceuticals to Highlight Ketamine's Potential and Risks in Keynote Address
Latest Headlines
World News
NFL Week 18: Games of Chance and Destiny
43 seconds
NFL Week 18: Games of Chance and Destiny
Liverpool's 2024/25 Away Kit Design Leaked: A Glimpse into the Futuristic Football Fashion
56 seconds
Liverpool's 2024/25 Away Kit Design Leaked: A Glimpse into the Futuristic Football Fashion
Health Risks from Danube River Flooding: Budapest NGO Calls for Immediate Action
1 min
Health Risks from Danube River Flooding: Budapest NGO Calls for Immediate Action
Peter Obi and Prof. Pat Utomi Visit Late Governor Akeredolu's Family
1 min
Peter Obi and Prof. Pat Utomi Visit Late Governor Akeredolu's Family
Call to Strip Sir Tony Blair of Knighthood Over Controversial Partnerships
1 min
Call to Strip Sir Tony Blair of Knighthood Over Controversial Partnerships
Clemson's No.3 Passes Torch: TJ Parker Steps into Xavier Thomas's Shoes
2 mins
Clemson's No.3 Passes Torch: TJ Parker Steps into Xavier Thomas's Shoes
Spirit EMS Reports Decrease in Shelby County Emergency Calls; MEDIC EMS Joins Scott County Government
2 mins
Spirit EMS Reports Decrease in Shelby County Emergency Calls; MEDIC EMS Joins Scott County Government
Top Mobile Apps to Support Your New Year’s Resolutions in 2024
2 mins
Top Mobile Apps to Support Your New Year’s Resolutions in 2024
Jharkhand CM Quashes Rumors of Wife's Political Candidacy
3 mins
Jharkhand CM Quashes Rumors of Wife's Political Candidacy
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
7 mins
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
16 mins
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
2 hours
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
2 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
5 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
6 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
8 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
8 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
9 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app