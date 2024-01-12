CES 2024: The AnssilSleepinbody-Incline Smart Mattress i4 Revolutionizes Sleep Tech

One of the most striking revelations at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 was the AnssilSleepinbody-Incline Smart Mattress i4. A marvel of innovation, the mattress features 14 million 3D woven strings, replacing traditional springs or coils, earning it a prestigious Digital Health Innovation Award.

A Revolution in Sleep

The AnssilSleepinbody-Incline Smart Mattress i4 presents a revolutionary approach to achieving a perfect night’s sleep. The 14 million 3D woven strings form an inner web that can adjust its firmness level, height, and angle based on biofeedback from the sleeper. This is made possible through the integration of 540 pressure and heart-rate sensors that feed biometric data into its AI-driven Internet of Things (IoT) system.

A Leap into Digital Healthcare

The AI-powered IoT system of the Smart Mattress i4 processes the collected biometric data into personalized sleep reports. These reports are then made available through the Anssil Link app, making the AnssilSleepinbody-Incline Smart Mattress i4 an integral part of the burgeoning digital healthcare ecosystem. Its adaptability is impressive, offering up to 10 different firmness levels that can be controlled via an IoT Controller.

Integration with Other Digital Health Devices

The Smart Mattress i4 is not limited to sleep monitoring. It integrates with other digital health devices, such as smart scales and smartwatches, providing a comprehensive health monitoring system. The AnssilSleepinbody-Incline Smart Mattress i4 is currently available on Amazon for $1,700, with its advanced AI features of the Smart String i4 model anticipated to hit the market soon.

While CES 2024 showcased a plethora of significant themes and peculiar gadgets, the AnssilSleepinbody-Incline Smart Mattress i4 stood out, epitomizing the convergence of technology, health, and everyday living in the 21st century.