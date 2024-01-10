en English
AI & ML

CES 2024 Spotlights AI Companionship Among Top Emerging Tech Trends

By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:50 pm EST
CES 2024 Spotlights AI Companionship Among Top Emerging Tech Trends

At CES 2024, artificial intelligence (AI) companionship took center stage, underscoring a burgeoning demand for non-human companions across diverse sectors. The trend was exemplified by innovations such as Samsung’s Ballie, a rolling companion robot, and Mirokai, an anime-inspired robot aimed at providing solace to lonely medical patients.

AI Companionship on the Rise

The updated version of Samsung’s AI robot companion, Ballie, drew considerable attention. Refined based on user feedback, the new Ballie is designed to be more user-friendly and less intrusive. It acts as a friendly assistant that can execute various tasks, interact with users, take care of pets, and even manage home appliances. The trend of AI companionship and home automation was also reinforced by companies like LG introducing similar robots.

Technology as a Face

Products like WeHead, a 3D structure providing a face for AI, such as ChatGPT, and Lenovo’s concept of a snap-on robot companion for laptops, also raised questions about our innate need for companionship. These products highlight the increasing tendency to humanize technology, blurring the lines between technology and humanity.

Wearable Rings and Air Gestures

Wearable rings emerged as a significant trend, challenging the dominance of traditional smartwatches. Products such as the Oura ring, RinConn’s Smart Ring, and the Amazfit Heli Ring, have gained traction, offering a unique blend of style and functionality. Also featured were devices that use air gestures for interaction, including a smart mirror and the Mudra band, enabling users to navigate devices without physical touch.

Fusion of AR Technology with Practical Applications

Sleep technology designed to address sleep issues was another area of focus. Innovations like the Frenz Brainband and myWaves offered personalized solutions based on AI analysis and delta wave readings. The integration of live captioning into smart glasses, as demonstrated by TCL’s RayNeo X2 Lite and the XanderGlasses, represented a remarkable fusion of AR technology with practical applications, potentially revolutionizing language translation and improving accessibility for the hard of hearing.

In summary, CES 2024 illuminated the increasing prevalence of AI companionship, wearable rings, air gesture controls, sleep technology, and live captioning in smart glasses. These trends hint at a future where technology serves as an extension of humanity, redefining the way we live, work, and communicate.

AI & ML Health
Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

