Health

CES 2024: Sleep Tech Takes Center Stage in the Fight Against Sleep Deprivation

By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:00 pm EST
The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 in Las Vegas emerged as the hotbed for sleep tech, showcasing a plethora of innovative gadgets designed to tackle sleep-related issues. These state-of-the-art products are targeted at individuals grappling with insomnia, snoring, and those seeking to enhance their sleep experience, representing the sophisticated intersection of technology and sleep science.

Embracing Tech for Healthier Sleep

From wearables that monitor sleep stages and quality to smart beds adjusting to ensure comfort and sound machines emitting white noise or soothing sounds, technology is making a bold statement in the sleep industry. Companies like ANSSil and DeRUCCI Group are pushing the boundaries of sleep technology, offering solutions that not only address sleep deprivation but also provide therapeutic benefits and create optimal environments for rest.

Winning Innovations at CES 2024

Korean startup ANSSil bagged the Innovation Award for its digital healthcare mattress, the Smart String i4. It uses string bed technology, artificial intelligence, and big data to analyse sleep patterns and provide an ideal sleeping environment. Another notable winner was DeRUCCI Group, which clinched the Business Intelligence Group’s 2024 BIG Innovation Awards Best in Internet and Technology for its DeRUCCI AI Series T11 Pro Smart Mattress, the first intelligent sleep solution of its kind that adjusts to the individual’s health for optimal sleep.

Advancing Towards a Future of Restful Sleep

The advancements on display at CES suggest a promising future, where technology – often implicated in sleep loss – also emerges as a part of the solution. The market for sleep tech is expanding, reflecting the industry’s efforts to harness technology to restore healthier sleep patterns. As the Sleep Foundation estimates that nearly a third of adults in the United States sleep less than seven hours a night, these innovations could herald a much-needed revolution in sleep health.

Health Science & Technology
Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

