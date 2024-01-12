en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

CES 2024: Revolutionizing Women’s Health with Technology

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:12 pm EST
CES 2024: Revolutionizing Women’s Health with Technology

The 2024 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas was a stage of revolution, showcasing several striking innovations in women’s health technology. Among these innovations were a game-changing cervical cancer screening device and a pioneering wristband designed to predict and combat hot flashes. These advancements are not just mere technological marvels; they are shaping a new horizon in the women’s health industry, providing women globally with personalized, accessible, and affordable health solutions.

Cerviray AI: A New Dawn in Cervical Cancer Screening

South Korea’s Aidot introduced the Cerviray AI, an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based device designed to facilitate remote cervical cancer screening. This device offers a simpler, faster, and more cost-effective alternative to traditional Pap smears. Unlike the conventional approach, the Cerviray AI provides immediate results, empowering women with timely information about their health. This innovation could be a lifesaver, especially in developing countries with limited medical infrastructure, where access to regular screenings is challenging. The Cerviray AI is the result of a collaborative effort involving gynecologists and South Korean hospitals.

Addressing Menopausal Discomfort with AI

With the women’s digital health industry projected to reach $1.2 trillion by 2027, companies are harnessing technology to address women’s specific health needs. Amira Health introduced the Terra System, a revolutionary product designed to improve the sleep quality of menopausal women. The system comprises a sensor-equipped wristband and a cooling mattress. The wristband, powered by AI, predicts hot flashes and activates the mattress to provide a cooling effect, offering relief and promoting restful sleep.

Evie Ring: A Comprehensive Health Monitor

Movano Health unveiled the Evie Ring, an AI-powered device designed to monitor various health metrics. This adjustable ring accommodates finger swelling and pairs with an app to track sleep, physical activity, and other factors, helping users maintain optimal well-being. These technological advancements reflect a growing trend in the technology industry to address women’s specific health needs – a market segment historically underserved but now gaining much-deserved attention.

The CES 2024 was indeed a testament to the power of technology to transform lives and industries. As the landscape of health technology evolves, we can look forward to more innovations that prioritize women’s health, promoting a future where healthcare is truly personalized and universally accessible.

0
Health South Korea
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
58 seconds ago
Life Sentence for Mother, Ex-Boyfriend in Brutal Murder of Toddler
In a harrowing verdict that has shaken the nation, Sian Hedges and her former partner, Jack Benham, have been sentenced to life imprisonment for the brutal murder of 18-month-old Alfie Phillips. The horrific incident, characterized by a drug and whisky-fuelled binge during a lockdown, culminated in the child’s death, revealing the dark underbelly of addiction
Life Sentence for Mother, Ex-Boyfriend in Brutal Murder of Toddler
David Marsh, Father of TV Star Kym Marsh, Succumbs to Prostate Cancer
14 mins ago
David Marsh, Father of TV Star Kym Marsh, Succumbs to Prostate Cancer
Former England Manager Sven-Goran Eriksson Opens Up on Terminal Cancer Diagnosis
25 mins ago
Former England Manager Sven-Goran Eriksson Opens Up on Terminal Cancer Diagnosis
Roger Daltrey Ponders Assisted Dying and Mortality, Voices Skepticism About Cancer Cure
8 mins ago
Roger Daltrey Ponders Assisted Dying and Mortality, Voices Skepticism About Cancer Cure
The High Price of Weight Loss: A Personal Account
11 mins ago
The High Price of Weight Loss: A Personal Account
Hospitalized US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin Continues Duties Amidst Controversy
12 mins ago
Hospitalized US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin Continues Duties Amidst Controversy
Latest Headlines
World News
Life Sentence for Mother, Ex-Boyfriend in Brutal Murder of Toddler
59 seconds
Life Sentence for Mother, Ex-Boyfriend in Brutal Murder of Toddler
ANC Marks 112th Anniversary with Presidential Gala Dinner in Mpumalanga
2 mins
ANC Marks 112th Anniversary with Presidential Gala Dinner in Mpumalanga
Shonte Seale: Barbados' Vice-Captain Secures Professional Volleyball Contract in Asia
2 mins
Shonte Seale: Barbados' Vice-Captain Secures Professional Volleyball Contract in Asia
Pitt Wrestling Braces for Tough Weekend: A Test of Mettle Before National Championships
4 mins
Pitt Wrestling Braces for Tough Weekend: A Test of Mettle Before National Championships
Roger Daltrey Ponders Assisted Dying and Mortality, Voices Skepticism About Cancer Cure
8 mins
Roger Daltrey Ponders Assisted Dying and Mortality, Voices Skepticism About Cancer Cure
Brian Cage: Wrestling Through Pain, Defying a Torn Lat Muscle
9 mins
Brian Cage: Wrestling Through Pain, Defying a Torn Lat Muscle
AEW Commentators' Concern for Sting Post High-Risk Dynamite Match
9 mins
AEW Commentators' Concern for Sting Post High-Risk Dynamite Match
The Debate over Congressional Salaries: A Spur for Reform or a Political Minefield?
9 mins
The Debate over Congressional Salaries: A Spur for Reform or a Political Minefield?
Adam Schiff Unveils Democracy-Strengthening Policy Blueprint in Senate Race
10 mins
Adam Schiff Unveils Democracy-Strengthening Policy Blueprint in Senate Race
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
47 mins
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
2 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
2 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
3 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
5 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
7 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
7 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
8 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
8 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app