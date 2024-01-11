en English
Health

CES 2024: Evolve MVMT Debuts an Innovative Ankle Wearable to Revolutionize Walking

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:16 am EST
In the buzzing milieu of CES 2024, a groundbreaking product made its debut – Evolve MVMT, an ankle wearable with an ambitious purpose. It aims to revolutionize the way people walk by focusing on the quality of their gait and specifically addressing heel strike. This common walking issue, where people land heavily on their heels, can cause joint damage and lead to injuries. With nearly 27% of the population suffering from flat feet, a condition that can worsen walking habits, the need for such a device is clear.

Stepping into the Future with Evolve MVMT

Evolve MVMT introduces a method known as “light walking”, developed by physiotherapist and company founder Luke Pickett. This technique aims to reduce heel striking and enhance the efficiency of walking. The wearable device, in collaboration with an app, provides a baseline walking test, then offers real-time feedback for step improvement. This novel technology is targeted towards flat-footed individuals who can experience significant benefits from a more efficient and joint-friendly gait.

A Leap Forward in Health Technology

Evolve MVMT not only promises an improvement in the quality of walking but also delivers tangible health benefits. Clinical studies at the renowned Cleveland Clinic and Monash University have shown that users who adopt the Evolve MVMT method can burn up to 36% more calories. This breakthrough finding positions the device as a powerful tool in the battle against sedentary lifestyles and obesity.

A Cost-Effective Solution

Priced at $499, the Evolve MVMT device may seem like a significant investment at first glance. However, when compared to the recurring costs of orthotics and specialized footwear, it presents itself as a potentially more affordable long-term solution. Furthermore, the device offers the added benefit of being an active, real-time intervention, rather than a passive support system.

Health Science & Technology
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

