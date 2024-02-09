CervoMed Appoints Dr. Joshua Boger as Chairman to Bolster Neurodegenerative Disease Research

In a strategic move to strengthen its leadership, CervoMed Inc. has announced the appointment of Dr. Joshua Boger as the Chair of its Board of Directors. Dr. Boger brings with him over four decades of experience in drug development and biopharmaceutical leadership, a valuable asset to CervoMed as it navigates its clinical trials and the development of innovative therapies.

A Seasoned Veteran Joins the Ranks

Dr. Boger's extensive career includes his current role as Executive Chairman of Alkeus Pharmaceuticals. His appointment to CervoMed's Board of Directors comes at a critical juncture for the company, as it anticipates topline data from its Phase 2b clinical trial, RewinD-LB, which is evaluating neflamapimod in dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB).

Promising Therapies for DLB

Neflamapimod, CervoMed's investigational treatment, targets synaptic dysfunction and has demonstrated a favorable safety profile and significant impact on dementia severity in previous studies. The AscenD-LB Phase 2a clinical study has already shown positive results for the drug.

CEO John Alam emphasized the importance of Dr. Boger's role, stating, "His appointment comes at a pivotal time as we look forward to the topline data from our RewinD-LB Phase 2b clinical trial."

Addressing Unmet Medical Needs

These developments mark a significant milestone for CervoMed as it strives to address unmet medical needs in DLB and offer transformative treatment options. The company is dedicated to developing therapies for neurodegenerative diseases and improving the lives of patients and caregivers dealing with DLB and related conditions.

With the appointment of Dr. Boger and the advancements in its clinical trials, CervoMed is poised to make a significant impact in the field of neurodegenerative diseases. As the company eagerly awaits the topline data from the RewinD-LB Phase 2b clinical trial, expected in the second half of 2024, the future looks promising for both CervoMed and those affected by DLB.

Dr. Boger's wealth of experience and expertise in drug development will undoubtedly be an invaluable asset to CervoMed during this critical phase. His guidance and leadership will play a crucial role in shaping the company's direction and ensuring the successful development and implementation of its innovative therapies.

As CervoMed continues to push the boundaries of what is possible in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, the appointment of Dr. Boger serves as a testament to the company's commitment to excellence and its unwavering dedication to improving the lives of those affected by these debilitating conditions.

With Dr. Boger at the helm, CervoMed is well-positioned to make significant strides in the field of neurodegenerative diseases and bring hope to countless individuals and their families around the world. The future of CervoMed is bright, and with the support of its dedicated team and the guidance of its esteemed leadership, the company is poised to make a lasting impact in the world of medicine.