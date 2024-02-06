CERN Scientists Plan Future Circular Collider to Unravel Universe's Mysteries

In a bid to uncover the enigmas that constitute 95% of the universe, scientists at CERN in Switzerland are orchestrating plans for the Future Circular Collider (FCC), a €20 billion successor to the Large Hadron Collider (LHC). The proposed FCC would be a monumental leap in particle physics, with a circumference exceeding 90 kilometers, three times that of the LHC. Colliding protons at an unprecedented 100 teraelectronvolts (TeV), the FCC is anticipated to offer deeper insights into the mysteries of dark matter and dark energy.

Unraveling the Universe's Mysteries

Conceived as a two-stage machine, the FCC will initially grapple with electron-positron collisions before advancing to proton-proton. Despite the substantial investment required, CERN has a credible history of developing technologies with applications extending beyond particle physics. The FCC is expected to follow this trend, fostering innovations that could impact a range of sectors. The feasibility study for the ambitious project is set to be finalized by 2025, with the final decision on proceeding expected in 2028. If given the green light, construction could commence in 2033, with operational status targeted by 2070.

Controversy Surrounding the FCC

The colossal FCC project has not been without its detractors. Some experts have questioned the €20 billion price tag, advocating for research funds to be directed towards pressing global issues like diseases or climate change. Amidst the skepticism, CERN's director general, Fabiola Gianotti, staunchly defends the FCC's necessity for making new physics discoveries and investigating the fundamental laws of nature. She describes the FCC as a 'beautiful machine' that will propel humanity forward in understanding fundamental physics and the inner workings of the universe.

China's Potential Competition

While the FCC is still in its planning stages, it could potentially face competition from China, who is also planning to construct an electron-positron collider of a comparable scale. However, the FCC project still has to navigate political hurdles and secure the necessary funding before its vision can become a reality.