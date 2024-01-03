en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

CEO’s Health Transformation: Diane’s Remarkable Journey of Shedding 12 Stones

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:19 am EST
CEO’s Health Transformation: Diane’s Remarkable Journey of Shedding 12 Stones

In a candid conversation, Diane, the Chief Executive Officer of Follow Your Dreams Charity, chronicled her remarkable health transformation over the past year. The journey began in March 2022, when Diane was grappling with a daunting lineup of health issues. A weight of 25 stones (350 pounds), high blood pressure, borderline diabetes, high cholesterol, and the aftermath of long Covid constituted her health profile. With 18 years of reliance on high blood pressure medication, her life seemed to be hanging by a thread.

Turning Point

The turning point in Diane’s life was her encounter with Gregg Wallace’s healthy eating plan. She adopted the diet, and the shift in her food habits began to cast a ripple effect on her well-being. She became medication-free, a testament to the power of balanced eating. The diet not only improved her health but also became a life-saving measure for her.

Remarkable Weight Loss

By Christmas Eve 2023, Diane’s weight had dropped to 12 stones 13.8 pounds (181 pounds). The figure represents a significant loss of 12 stones 2 pounds (170 pounds). This dramatic weight loss is a testament to the transformative power of a healthy diet and lifestyle changes.

Inspiring Journey

Diane’s health transformation serves as a beacon of hope for people battling similar health issues. It highlights the potential of dietary changes in not just improving health, but also in potentially saving lives. Her story is a testament to the power of resilience and determination, inspiring others to take charge of their health and transform their lives.

0
Health Interviews
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes and Curadh MTR Inc. Join Forces to Pioneer New Radiopharmaceuticals

By BNN Correspondents

Harmonizing Festivity and Health: Expert Strategies for a Nutritious New Year

By Dil Bar Irshad

Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss

By Muhammad Jawad

NSF Board of Directors Enriched with the Addition of Dean Bergy and Nancy Lurker

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Vasa Therapeutics Secures $6 Million in Seed Funding for Cardiovascula ...
@Health · 4 mins
Vasa Therapeutics Secures $6 Million in Seed Funding for Cardiovascula ...
heart comment 0
Private Equity Firms Bet Big on India’s Healthcare Sector Amidst Digital Health Crunch

By Rafia Tasleem

Private Equity Firms Bet Big on India’s Healthcare Sector Amidst Digital Health Crunch
Salarius Pharmaceuticals’ Hematologic Cancer Trial Shows Positive Preliminary Results

By Salman Khan

Salarius Pharmaceuticals' Hematologic Cancer Trial Shows Positive Preliminary Results
CymaBay’s ENHANCE Study Reveals IL-31 Reductions Improve Pruritus in PBC Patients

By Ebenezer Mensah

CymaBay's ENHANCE Study Reveals IL-31 Reductions Improve Pruritus in PBC Patients
ZyVersa Therapeutics Outlines 2024 Corporate Outlook and Anticipated Milestones

By Salman Khan

ZyVersa Therapeutics Outlines 2024 Corporate Outlook and Anticipated Milestones
Latest Headlines
World News
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
32 seconds
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
Aquino's Washington Visit: U.S. Military Bases and Economic Challenges on the Table
54 seconds
Aquino's Washington Visit: U.S. Military Bases and Economic Challenges on the Table
NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes and Curadh MTR Inc. Join Forces to Pioneer New Radiopharmaceuticals
1 min
NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes and Curadh MTR Inc. Join Forces to Pioneer New Radiopharmaceuticals
Harmonizing Festivity and Health: Expert Strategies for a Nutritious New Year
1 min
Harmonizing Festivity and Health: Expert Strategies for a Nutritious New Year
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
2 mins
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
The State of Democracy Ahead of the UK's 2024 General Election
3 mins
The State of Democracy Ahead of the UK's 2024 General Election
FA Cup's Historic Third-Round Matches Kick Off
3 mins
FA Cup's Historic Third-Round Matches Kick Off
NSF Board of Directors Enriched with the Addition of Dean Bergy and Nancy Lurker
4 mins
NSF Board of Directors Enriched with the Addition of Dean Bergy and Nancy Lurker
Unravelling the Surge in Ireland's Public Sector Pension Liabilities
4 mins
Unravelling the Surge in Ireland's Public Sector Pension Liabilities
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
32 seconds
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
10 mins
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
51 mins
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
1 hour
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
4 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
4 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
6 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
7 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
7 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app