Central Texas Students Lead the Charge in Fight Against Leukemia and Lymphoma

In the heart of Central Texas, a battle cry against leukemia and lymphoma is being sounded, not by seasoned medical professionals or policy makers, but by a legion of students. These young warriors, ranging from ninth to twelfth grade, are participating in the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's (LLS) Student Visionaries of the Year program, raising funds to support research, advocacy, and patient care.

Central Texas Students: A Beacon of Hope

The LLS initiative has seen an unprecedented surge in participation this year, with 19 teams of students engaging in a seven-week fundraising campaign. Their collective goal? To raise $750,000, surpassing the previous year's total of $650,000. The strategies employed by these student visionaries are as diverse as they are innovative, spanning from letter writing and corporate donor engagement to event hosting and social media campaigns.

The top fundraising team will advance to a national competition, but the true victory lies in the impact they're making. The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society guides these students, teaching them invaluable skills in fundraising, corporate sponsorship acquisition, and financial management. Moreover, the program instills in them the importance of supporting blood cancer research and patient care.

Jackson Lundquist: The Honor Hero

At the heart of this inspiring movement is Jackson Lundquist, a 13-year-old leukemia survivor. Having battled the disease since the tender age of 10, Jackson's resilience and spirit have made him the honor hero for this year's program.

"I'm incredibly grateful to these students," expressed Jackson, who has significantly contributed to the cause by raising $100,000 through a golf tournament. "Their dedication and passion give hope to patients like me and drive us closer to finding a cure."

Personal Stories: The Heart of the Movement

Personal stories, like that of Caroline Shaw, add a deeply poignant dimension to the initiative. Shaw participates in honor of her grandmother who succumbed to blood cancer. "This program is more than just raising funds," she shared. "It's about honoring the memory of those we've lost and fighting for those still battling."

Alyssa Hammett, a sophomore at CHS, is organizing a fundraiser in memory of her stepfather who passed away from Acute Myeloid Leukemia. Reggie Rice, a DC Comedy Magician, is also hosting a fundraising show to benefit the LLS.

Through these personal narratives, the Student Visionaries of the Year program transcends its fundraising goals, offering students a unique opportunity to learn about philanthropy, contribute to a significant cause, and understand the true meaning of empathy and resilience.

As the campaign unfolds, the stories of these student visionaries continue to inspire, reminding us that hope is not merely a concept, but a tangible force for change. For those interested in joining next year's program, the application process is now open for students in ninth to twelfth grade.

In the face of adversity, the Central Texas community stands united, their resolve echoing in the words of Jackson Lundquist: "Together, we can make a difference."