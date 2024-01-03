en English
Health

Central Texas Celebrates Arrival of First Babies of 2024

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:43 am EST
The dawn of 2024 in Central Texas was greeted not just with fireworks and toasts, but also with the joyous celebration of new life. Two hospitals, St. David’s Health Care and Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center, commenced the new year with the birth of their first babies. The news has sparked a wave of optimism and excitement in the community, a testament to the timeless charm of newborns and the promise they hold for the future.

St. David’s Health Care Welcomes Baby Ari

St. David’s Women’s Center of Texas, a part of St. David’s Health Care, announced the arrival of a baby girl named Aralyn, fondly referred to as Ari. Born just ten minutes into the new year at 12:10 a.m., Ari weighed in at 7 pounds and 15 ounces. The joy of her arrival has spread far beyond the confines of the hospital, with her birth signifying the arrival of a new era.

First 2024 Baby at Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center

Shortly after the clock struck midnight, the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center in Fort Cavazos welcomed another new year baby. At 12:30 a.m., Chance Lee Davis made his grand entrance, weighing in at 6 pounds, 2 ounces and measuring 19 inches in length. Chance’s parents, Alexa and Douglas, both veterans, are thrilled about their growing family. With the 20-month-old big sister Emery awaiting at home, the family anticipates a strong sibling bond to develop.

Other New Year’s Babies Across Central Texas

Central Texas had more to celebrate on New Year’s Day. The Resolute Baptist Hospital in New Braunfels welcomed Lucy Page Popham, the first baby of Sudie and Jared Popham. Hallie Grey Martin, born at North Texas Medical Center, was the first newborn of 2024 in Cooke County. The Amarillo community also welcomed its first babies of the year, Sterling and A’Xyra, born at BSA Healthcare System and Northwest Texas Healthcare System, respectively. Tarrant County’s first baby, Naomi, was born at Medical City Arlington just a few minutes after midnight.

Health United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

