Central Team to Probe Unscientific Endosulfan Disposal in Kerala: A Wake-Up Call for Chemical Management

In a pivotal move to address environmental and public health concerns, a Central team is slated to visit Kasaragod district in Kerala on December 28, 2023. The team’s mission is to investigate allegations of unscientific endosulfan disposal raised by Udupi-based activist Ravindranath Shanbhogue.

Unearthing the Endosulfan Issue

Endosulfan, a potent insecticide, is at the centre of this probe. The chemical has reportedly been improperly buried, posing severe threats to groundwater quality. The site of contention is Minchipadavu, Kasaragod, where the insecticide was allegedly disposed of in a disused well back in 2013. The risks associated with such disposal practices underscore the importance of proper chemical management to safeguard both the environment and public health.

Green Tribunal Steps In

Recognizing the gravity of the situation, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has stepped in. The NGT has instructed both the Central and State pollution control boards to form an expert committee. This committee’s mandate is to conduct an in-depth study of the issue and report its findings by January 2, 2024. This investigation is not confined within Kerala’s borders; both the Kerala and Karnataka governments have received notifications about the impending inquiry.

The Implications

The investigation serves not only to address the immediate issue in Kasaragod but also to cast light on the broader implications of chemical disposal practices. It highlights the potential for environmental degradation and public health risks when such practices are not adequately regulated or enforced. The outcome of this investigation could lead to significant policy shifts and stricter enforcement of chemical management regulations across the country.