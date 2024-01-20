Central Government Hospitals in Delhi Declare Half-Day Holiday, AIIMS Continues Critical Services

On January 22, Delhi's Central Government hospitals, including the All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and Safdarjung Hospital, will observe a half-day holiday due to the consecration ceremony at Ram temple. Despite the holiday, the hospitals have assured that critical and emergency services will function without disruptions, emphasizing their unwavering commitment to patient care.

Adaptive Healthcare Services Amid Holiday

The half-day holiday will see the central government-run hospitals closed until 2.30 pm. However, the hospitals have made arrangements to ensure no disruption in healthcare services. Appointments are being rescheduled, and evening OPDs will be operational. Lab services, radiological services, and pharmacy services will be available till noon. While elective operation theatres will remain closed, critical care and emergency services will continue to be accessible.

Reasons Behind the Half-Day Holiday

The decision for the half-day holiday aligns with the celebration of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, a significant event for many. AIIMS and the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital are among the central government institutions that will observe the half-day holiday. This decision reflects the central government's order for a half-day holiday for all central government offices and institutions throughout India on January 22.

Continuation of Emergency & Critical Services: A Testament to Commitment

Despite the half-day holiday, AIIMS has reiterated its commitment to providing uninterrupted emergency services. The continuation of emergency and critical services is a testament to the hospital's dedication to patient care, even during significant events and holidays. The registration counter for the OPD will open at 1:30 pm, and scheduled surgeries which can wait will be rescheduled.

Political Commentary on the Decision

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) Member of Parliament Priyanka Chaturvedi shared her views on the decision, reflecting the common practice for public figures and politicians to comment on decisions affecting public services. While the specifics of her commentary were not detailed, her input may contribute to a broader discussion on healthcare service availability during holidays or other public events.