Center of Concern Resumes Monthly Dementia Caregivers Support Group Meetings

The Center of Concern, a dedicated social service agency based in Des Plaines, is set to restart its monthly Dementia Caregivers Support Group meetings at the Summit of Uptown in Park Ridge. The forthcoming meeting, pencilled in for Monday, February 12, invites family members caring for individuals afflicted with dementia and Alzheimer's disease.

Supportive Sanctuary for Caregivers

The support group offers a confidential and empathetic environment where caregivers can find solace and connection. It provides a consistent and reliable source of support, allowing caregivers to share their experiences, learn from each other, and gain practical advice on managing their caregiving responsibilities. The Dementia Caregivers Support Group aims to extend a lifeline to those navigating the challenging path of dementia care, regardless of their experience level.

Facilitating Connection and Care

Facilitated by trained staff from the Center of Concern, these support group meetings also include light refreshments during their gatherings on the second Monday of every month at 10 a.m. Moreover, attendance at these meetings is entirely free, removing any financial barriers for those desperate for support and connection.

More than a Support Group

But the Center of Concern offers more than just these support group meetings. Its various programs and services include housing assistance, support services, and counseling for older adults, people with disabilities, and others in need. Interested parties can RSVP to attend the support group meeting or learn more about the Center of Concern's initiatives by visiting their website or calling directly.

Ultimately, the Center of Concern aims to help individuals maintain their dignity and independence through these supportive initiatives, underscoring the value of community and understanding in the face of challenges like dementia and Alzheimer's disease.