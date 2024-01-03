en English
Health

Centenarian Veteran Continues to Serve, Credits Longevity to Dr Pepper

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:25 pm EST
Centenarian Veteran Continues to Serve, Credits Longevity to Dr Pepper

At the age of 101, Eugene Petersen, a retired U.S. Army sergeant major, still finds fulfillment in serving his country. Celebrating his birthday at Travis Air Force Base in California, Petersen continues to devote several days a week volunteering at the David Grant Medical Center. A veteran with a service record spanning the battlegrounds of the Philippines and Vietnam, he now dedicates his time to meticulously maintaining medical records for Department of Defense and Veterans Affairs beneficiaries.

Decades of Devoted Service

Petersen’s journey into military service began in 1941 when he was drafted and dispatched as a paratrooper in the Philippines. His career took him across the globe, witnessing the intensity of World War II and the tumultuous times of Vietnam. After retiring from 59 years of unwavering service in the Army, Petersen switched gears to work with the United States Postal Service for 14 years.

Volunteering: A Testament to Resilience

Following his stint at the Postal Service, Petersen found a new avenue to serve in 2010. Since then, he has been an integral part of the David Grant Medical Center team, contributing at least four hours a day, three to five days a week. His commitment to the wellbeing of others is evident in his diligent handling of 124,000 medical records. His belief in service beyond self, coupled with his wisdom and experience, enriches the staff and young Airmen at the base.

Longevity’s Secret Ingredient: Dr Pepper?

With his health and vitality defying his age, Petersen’s secret to longevity is rather unique – he accredits it to Dr Pepper. This affinity for the popular soda is shared by other centenarians, including Elizabeth Sullivan, who lived to be 106. While experts attribute long lives to a balance of a healthy diet, regular movement, strong social connections, and a sense of purpose, many centenarians also emphasize the role of a positive attitude. In Petersen’s case, his commitment to service and his love for Dr Pepper seem to be the perfect blend.

Health United States
María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

