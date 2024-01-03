en English
Fitness

Celebrities Embrace Ice Baths: A Freezing Trend in Hollywood

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:16 am EST
Celebrities Embrace Ice Baths: A Freezing Trend in Hollywood

As the world rings in the new year, a freezing trend is sweeping through Hollywood, with many celebrities embracing the chilling benefits of ice baths for health and wellness. From Mark Wahlberg to Hugh Jackman, prominent figures in entertainment are turning to this age-old method to enhance their physical and mental wellbeing.

Mark Wahlberg’s Focus on Recovery

Mark Wahlberg, known for his intense workout routines, has shifted his focus to recovery as he ages. Wahlberg incorporates ice baths into his routine, believing that they help him feel better and extend his quality of life.

Hugh Jackman’s Yearly Tradition

Hugh Jackman, known for his role as Wolverine, has a unique way of welcoming the new year. He plunges into the freezing ocean, a tradition he has upheld for several years, signifying his resilience and dedication to wellness.

Chris Hemsworth and the Art of Contrast Bathing

Chris Hemsworth, who portrays Thor, combines sauna sessions with ice baths, a practice known as contrast bathing. This method is believed to enhance muscle recovery and mood, demonstrating Hemsworth’s commitment to his physical wellbeing and mental health.

Josh Brolin and the Paul Thomas Anderson Influence

Josh Brolin, noted for his role in “Avengers: Endgame,” has also adopted ice baths, influenced by filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson. This reflects the growing trend of Hollywood personalities recognizing the potential benefits of this practice.

Celebrity Women Taking the Plunge

Courteney Cox, known for her role in “Friends,” incorporates cold plunges into her skincare routine, aiming for a youthful appearance. Hailey Bieber uses the technique for anxiety relief and mood improvement, while her husband, Justin Bieber, uses it for muscle health. Zac Efron has also embraced ice baths, emphasizing the importance of overcoming discomfort to form healthy habits.

In an era where novel health and wellness practices are gaining popularity, the resurgence of ice baths among Hollywood celebrities highlights the value of traditional methods. As these stars continue to explore and share their wellness journeys, they inspire fans worldwide to consider different ways to enhance their own health and wellbeing.

Fitness Health
Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

