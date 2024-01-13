en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Celebrating Kerala Palliative Care Day: A Journey of Hope and Warmth

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:44 am EST
Celebrating Kerala Palliative Care Day: A Journey of Hope and Warmth

In the heart of Kerala, the ‘Nilavu’ Palliative Care unit at the General Hospital in Ernakulam prepares for an extraordinary celebration. Recognizing Kerala Palliative Care Day, the unit has organized a series of events to honor their patients and the community’s tireless volunteers. The festivities, commencing on January 15, are poised to bring light and joy into the lives of those receiving palliative care.

‘Saphalameeyathra’: A Journey of Hope

At the crux of the celebrations stands ‘Saphalameeyathra,’ a unique initiative devised in cooperation with Kochi Metro Rail Ltd. This initiative, whose name translates to a ‘successful journey,’ invites around 50 patients and volunteers to embark on a special trip on the Kochi Metro. The journey is set to commence at 10 a.m. from the S.N junction station on the following Monday.

The aim of ‘Saphalameeyathra’ is to alleviate the loneliness and suffering of patients by engaging them in travels to various destinations. This initiative offers patients a much-needed respite, allowing them to experience the world outside hospital walls, accompanied by their loved ones and the volunteers who have become an integral part of their lives.

Entertainment and Engagement

The journey is far from mundane; it is carefully curated to entertain and uplift. The patients and volunteers will be treated to music sessions, magic shows, and puppet performances, transforming the metro journey into a corridor of joy and laughter.

Warmth in Palluruthy

In addition to ‘Saphalameeyathra,’ another event will light up the relief settlement in Palluruthy. On January 20, woollen blankets will be distributed to the families of patients under palliative care. This gesture of warmth and care is a testament to the ‘Nilavu’ unit’s commitment to not only treat their patients but also support their families during these challenging times.

The Kerala Palliative Care Day celebrations underline the importance of comprehensive care, focusing not only on medical interventions but also on emotional support and engagement. These events showcase the power of community, compassion, and care, highlighting the human element within healthcare.

0
Health India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
12 seconds ago
India: Battling Cold, Achieving Healthcare Milestones and Asserting Global Influence
India is battling cold temperatures with some parts of the country recording a minimum temperature of 3.0 degrees Celsius, as per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). This chilly weather serves as a chilling reminder of the winter’s harsh realities. However, the nation isn’t just weathering climatic shifts, but also making strides in healthcare and international
India: Battling Cold, Achieving Healthcare Milestones and Asserting Global Influence
Transformed Gladiators Ready for Action: Unveiling the Fitness Journeys Behind the Show Reboot
8 mins ago
Transformed Gladiators Ready for Action: Unveiling the Fitness Journeys Behind the Show Reboot
Ash Wellness: Revolutionizing STD Testing for the LGBTQ Community
21 mins ago
Ash Wellness: Revolutionizing STD Testing for the LGBTQ Community
Bradley Walsh Battles Eye Condition as He Prepares for Gladiators Reboot
32 seconds ago
Bradley Walsh Battles Eye Condition as He Prepares for Gladiators Reboot
From Leukaemia to Mount Kilimanjaro: Lee Penrose's Incredible Fight Against Cancer
6 mins ago
From Leukaemia to Mount Kilimanjaro: Lee Penrose's Incredible Fight Against Cancer
Western Australia Battles Rising COVID-19 Cases Amid Decrease in ICU Admissions
8 mins ago
Western Australia Battles Rising COVID-19 Cases Amid Decrease in ICU Admissions
Latest Headlines
World News
India: Battling Cold, Achieving Healthcare Milestones and Asserting Global Influence
12 seconds
India: Battling Cold, Achieving Healthcare Milestones and Asserting Global Influence
Congress Gears Up for Elections: Forms Manifesto Committee in Tripura
30 seconds
Congress Gears Up for Elections: Forms Manifesto Committee in Tripura
Bradley Walsh Battles Eye Condition as He Prepares for Gladiators Reboot
32 seconds
Bradley Walsh Battles Eye Condition as He Prepares for Gladiators Reboot
Vivek Ramaswamy's Campaign Embroiled in Election Fraud Scandal
52 seconds
Vivek Ramaswamy's Campaign Embroiled in Election Fraud Scandal
Day Packed with Action Across Northern Ireland's Football Leagues
55 seconds
Day Packed with Action Across Northern Ireland's Football Leagues
Chicago Bears Poised to Capitalize on Free Agency Market in NFL 2024 Postseason
1 min
Chicago Bears Poised to Capitalize on Free Agency Market in NFL 2024 Postseason
Game Changer Wrestling's 'No Compadre' Event Triumphs Over Weather Setbacks
1 min
Game Changer Wrestling's 'No Compadre' Event Triumphs Over Weather Setbacks
Florida's Education Crisis Deepens Amid Controversial Child Labor Proposal
2 mins
Florida's Education Crisis Deepens Amid Controversial Child Labor Proposal
Middlesbrough vs Millwall: A Delayed Start But Undeterred Spirits
2 mins
Middlesbrough vs Millwall: A Delayed Start But Undeterred Spirits
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
29 mins
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
1 hour
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
3 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
3 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
7 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
7 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
7 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
8 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
8 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app