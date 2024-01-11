Cedar City Issues Water Contamination Warning: Urges Residents to Exercise Caution

Residents of Cedar City are on alert following a public notice issued by the city regarding potential water contamination. The notice, shared on January 4th and circulated on Facebook, warns of possible contamination in the water supplied by Cedar Canyon Springs. This source primarily serves the southeastern and Fiddler’s Canyon regions of the city. The potential contaminants include bacteria, viruses, and parasites, with health effects such as nausea, cramps, diarrhea, and headaches.

City Council Acknowledges the Issue

The Cedar City Council, including Councilmember Tyler Melling, acknowledged the water contamination issue during a recent meeting. The council revealed that the city is now collaborating with the Utah Division of Drinking Water and an engineer to create a comprehensive plan for a treatment plant installation. This development comes in response to the potential risk of contamination due to surface contact with springs, an issue which mandates public notification.

Proactive Measures in Place

In the meantime, the city has approved the operation of disinfection facilities to perform a 3-Log inactivation of Giardia lamblia. This procedure guarantees that 99.9% of these organisms are inactivated, ensuring compliance with both State and Federal requirements. Simultaneously, the affected springs have been disconnected from the city’s water system, further safeguarding residents from possible contamination.

Guidance for Residents

The city has urged residents, particularly the elderly, those with weakened immune systems, and infants, to consult their healthcare providers for advice on water consumption. While residents are not required to take any additional actions, they are being urged to seek medical advice in case of persistent symptoms. For further information and general guidelines, residents can contact water superintendent Robbie Mitchell or call the EPA’s Safe Drinking Water Hotline.

The city has pledged to notify residents once the chlorination process is finalized, marking a significant step towards resolving this public health concern.