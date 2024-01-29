Cebu Cobra Sightings: Effective Antivenom Available at VSMMC

Recent weeks have seen a surge in cobra sightings in Cebu, leading to heightened public apprehension. In response to these concerns, Dr. Beethoven Bongon, a toxicologist at the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC), has issued a reassuring statement regarding the availability of effective treatment. The VSMMC Poison Control Center, he reveals, is in possession of a potent polyvalent antivenom, designed to counteract the venom of three cobra species: the King Cobra, Philippine Cobra, and Samar Cobra.

Antivenom Availability in Cebu

Unlike the monovalent Purified Cobra Antivenin (Pcav), which is specific to the Philippine Cobra and provided by the Research Institute of Tropical Medicine (RITM) in Metro Manila, the polyvalent antivenom is readily available in Cebu. The region has not been prioritized by the RITM for Pcav supplies, due to the infrequency of Philippine Cobra bites in the area. Instead, such incidents are more prevalent in Luzon and Mindanao.

Snakebite Incidents in Central Visayas

In Central Visayas, the majority of snakebite incidents involve non-venomous snakes, and the use of antivenom is rare. When venomous bites do occur, medical professionals assess patients for the necessity of antivenom, which is not always required. This careful evaluation process ensures the judicious use of the precious antivenom stocks.

Antivenom Supply Management

Recently, the VSMMC redistributed unused and near-expiry vials of polyvalent antivenom to the Davao Region, where the demand is greater. Concurrently, the center has procured new stocks for emergencies. However, the distribution of antivenom is tightly regulated, available only under a Compassionate Special Permit from the Food and Drug Administration. This permit limits its commercial distribution, further emphasizing the need for careful resource management and public vigilance, especially in snake-prone areas.