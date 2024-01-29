Cebu City Marks Charter Day with Free Surgical Initiative at CCMC

Cebu City marked its 87th Charter Day with a unique initiative titled "Ang Tugon sa Bugon: Libreng Operasyon", offering free surgical operations for various lump-related medical conditions at the Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC). This program is a collaborative effort of the CCMC-Sacred Heart Hospital Consortium Department of General Surgery, the Cebu Medical Society, and the Philippine College of Surgeons - Cebu Eastern Visayas Chapter.

Wide Range of Treatments Covered

The initiative covers a broad spectrum of treatments, dealing with lumps in the breast, intestine, thyroid, gallbladder, neck, uterus, and ovary. Potential inclusion of other cases is possible upon medical evaluation. Interested individuals are encouraged to make inquiries at CCMC's Outpatient Department.

Re-accreditation of CCMC Departments

In a progressive move, CCMC celebrated the re-accreditation of two of its departments. The Department of Pediatrics was re-accredited by the Philippine Pediatric Society, while the Department of Internal Medicine received the nod from the Philippine College of Physicians. These re-accreditations stand as a testament to CCMC's commitment to maintain high standards in pediatric and internal medicine care.

Mayor's Vision for CCMC

Mayor Michael Rama has expressed a vision for CCMC to be a facility offering high-quality services for the economically disadvantaged, with plans for its completion in the near future. The success of the recent initiative and the re-accreditation of departments are steps towards realizing this vision.