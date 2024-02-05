CDOT Study: Gen Z's High Cannabis Consumption Linked to Risky Driving

According to an exhaustive study by the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), Gen Z individuals—those born after 1996—have significantly higher rates of cannabis consumption and are more likely to engage in the risky behavior of driving under the influence of the drug. This unsettling trend presents a stark contrast with older age groups, prompting the CDOT to launch a safety initiative aimed at curbing this behavior.

A Deep Dive into the Survey Findings

The study, which involved 944 Colorado drivers, unveiled some worrying numbers. Specifically, individuals aged 18 to 24 reported using cannabis an average of seven times a month, a figure that is more than double the average of older age groups, which stands at three times a month. Concerningly, about 20% of drivers within the 18 to 24-year age bracket confessed to driving within two hours of using cannabis at least once in the past month. This rate pales in comparison to the 7% of drivers above that age range who admitted to the same.

Perceptions of Safety While Driving High

The survey also unearthed a discrepancy in perception about driving under the influence of cannabis. A considerable 37% of Gen Z cannabis consumers believed they could drive safely while under the influence, a belief shared by only 17% of those aged 25-34.

Collaborative Effort to Understand and Address the Issue

In a bid to comprehend and tackle this issue, CDOT has allied with Native Roots dispensary to conduct interviews and gather insights. The data from 2020 DUI case filings paints a worrying picture: the 16-23 age group had the highest rate of cannabinoid positivity at 62.5%, followed by the 24-38 age group at 44%.

In response to these alarming findings, CDOT is launching a comprehensive safety initiative. The program aims to disseminate educational materials in driving schools and DMV locations across Colorado, raising awareness about the risks and consequences of driving under the influence of cannabis.