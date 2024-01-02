CDC Unveils Updated Developmental Milestones for Early Diagnosis of Delays

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have unveiled revised developmental milestones for young children, a move aimed at facilitating an earlier diagnosis of developmental delays. The recent modifications include the introduction of new milestones at 15 and 30 months, the repositioning of 21 developmental benchmarks to older age brackets, and an adjustment of the average benchmark for children meeting those milestones from 50% to 75%.

CDC’s Initiative to Identify Developmental Issues Sooner

This strategic shift is designed to empower healthcare professionals to pinpoint developmental problems at an earlier stage. Dr. Peter Lindgren, a pediatrician at Intermountain Health, underscored the significance of these revised milestones in enabling parents to seek specialized intervention at an earlier stage. This early intervention, according to Dr. Lindgren, can drastically enhance outcomes for children.

Progression Over Strict Adherence

Sharlie Barber, a professor at Salt Lake Community College and a professional at the Eccles Early Childhood Development Lab School, emphasized the importance of progression over strict adherence to specific milestones. Barber advocates for regular pediatric visits and, in some instances, enrollment in preschool programs to bolster language development and help children attain these milestones.

Early Detection and Intervention for Autism

Autism, a neurodevelopmental disorder characterized by social communication and interaction difficulties, repetitive behaviors, and restricted interests, can significantly benefit from early detection and intervention. Critical signs to watch for in one-year-olds include a lack of eye contact, delayed or absent babbling, and limited social smiling. Early identification and intervention can pave the way for better outcomes for children on the autism spectrum.

The Importance of 2 Year Health Check

The 2 year health check serves as a pivotal assessment in a child’s developmental journey, appraising physical, cognitive, emotional, and social progression. It’s designed to identify potential issues early and offer guidance to parents. The check includes physical development assessment, such as height, weight, and motor skills, as well as cognitive development, language skills, and emotional and social development. Early detection of developmental issues during these checks can significantly bolster long-term outcomes for children.