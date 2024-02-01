CDC Study Finds Low Incidence of AFM Despite Increased EV-D68 Circulation

A recent study published in the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report on February 1, 2024, offers an intriguing insight into the health sphere of the United States. Despite an upsurge in the circulation of enterovirus (EV)-D68 in 2022, the incidence of acute flaccid myelitis (AFM) maintained a low profile.

Historical Association of EV-D68 and AFM

In the past, AFM cases were notably linked to EV-D68 infections, specifically in the years 2014, 2016, and 2018. The link between EV-D68 and AFM has been a significant point of interest in the medical community. However, the recent research led by Dr. Erin R. Whitehouse from the CDC poses new questions on this association.

Analysis of Recent AFM Cases

The team delved into the trends in confirmed AFM cases from 2018 to 2022, focusing on their clinical and laboratory characteristics. They found that between 2019 to 2022, the annual number of AFM cases fluctuated between 28 to 47, which is considered low. This finding is significant considering the previously established association between EV-D68 and AFM.

Further Observations

Compared with the peak year of 2018, the recent cases demonstrated fewer instances of upper limb involvement and prodromal respiratory or febrile illness, as well as cerebrospinal fluid pleocytosis. However, there was a noticeable increase in cases associated with lower limb involvement. The uncertainty surrounding the timing of the next rise in AFM cases has led the researchers to emphasize the need for clinical vigilance.

Specifically, they recommend that clinicians should keep a sharp lookout for AFM signs among children presenting with acute flaccid limb weakness and should promptly report any suspected cases to health departments. The study concludes with a crucial disclaimer reminding readers that statistical data in medical articles represent general trends and may not apply to all individual cases. Therefore, personalized medical advice should always be sought for individual healthcare decisions.