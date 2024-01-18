CDC Endorses Wastewater Testing for Mpox Detection: A Promising Tool for Disease Surveillance

In a recent breakthrough, U.S health officials have validated the effectiveness of wastewater testing as a critical tool in the detection of the mpox virus. According to a study conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the approach offers a 32% probability of identifying at least one infected individual in a population within a week's time. The odds increase substantially with the rise in the number of infections, hitting a 76% chance once 15 or more individuals in a community are infected.

Advertisment

Wastewater Testing: A Promising Disease Detection Tool

Wastewater, laden with traces of viruses and bacteria from human waste, has proven to be an effective indicator of early disease detection. The CDC's wastewater surveillance program currently extends its coverage to nearly one-fourth of U.S counties, primarily the larger ones. However, numerous rural areas lacking municipal sewage systems are currently outside its purview.

Wastewater testing first gained recognition during the COVID-19 pandemic and has since been harnessed to monitor a range of other diseases, including polio, flu, and RSV. Responding to the method's proven success, the CDC intends to broaden the scope of its surveillance to include antibiotic-resistant microbes and certain foodborne illnesses by the start of next year.

Advertisment

Study Findings and Future Plans

The study involved the examination of samples from 89 sites spread across 16 states from August 2022 to May 2023. Researchers correlated detected mpox DNA with reported cases, thereby validating the approach. Intriguingly, the method demonstrated greater sensitivity for mpox than for COVID-19. However, officials caution against direct comparisons due to inherent differences in pathogens and reporting practices.

The CDC is still finetuning how to present data for flu and RSV surveillance. The plan is to make this information publicly accessible by the fall. The wastewater surveillance program's success has significantly exceeded initial expectations, positioning it as a promising instrument for understanding disease prevalence at the community level.