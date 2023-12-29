en English
Health

CBT as a New Recommendation for Menopausal Symptoms: A Welcome Addition or a Barrier to Effective Treatment?

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 7:23 am EST
The panoply of symptoms accompanying menopause and perimenopause significantly alters the day-to-day lives and wellbeing of women. These symptoms, numbering over 40, span vasomotor, physical, and psychological categories, primarily triggered by declining levels of oestrogen and progesterone. Vasomotor symptoms include hot flushes and night sweats, physical symptoms encompass brain fog, vaginal dryness, and joint pains, while psychological symptoms present as low mood and anxiety. Menopause also raises the risk of osteoporosis and heart disease.

Traditional and Updated Treatments

Hormone replacement therapy (HRT) has been the most recommended treatment by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice) as it directly addresses hormone deficiencies. However, the Nice guidelines have been updated to propose cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) as an alternative or complementary treatment to HRT for managing certain menopausal symptoms, like hot flushes and sleep difficulties. This alteration aims to provide women with more choices, especially considering the small increased risk of breast cancer associated with HRT.

Backlash Against New Recommendations

Despite the potential benefits of CBT, the new guidance has faced backlash for potentially causing reluctance in prescribing HRT, already difficult access to psychological treatments, and ignoring the established benefits of HRT for other conditions. Critics argue that the guidance could instil undue fear of HRT and limit access to effective hormonal treatments.

Fears and Future Directions

The update comes as fears from past studies on HRT risks are diminishing, and there’s a call for more comprehensive menopause support, including HRT options. Advocates for choice in treatment welcome the inclusion of CBT, but stress the importance of maintaining access to safe and effective hormonal treatments.

Health
BNN Correspondents

