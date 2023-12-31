en English
Education

CBSE to Offer Psychological Counselling Services from January 2024

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 31, 2023 at 7:47 am EST
CBSE to Offer Psychological Counselling Services from January 2024

Starting New Year’s Day, 2024, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in India is set to extend psychological counselling services to both students and parents, an initiative designed to align with the board’s exam schedule. With practical exams commencing from January 1, and theory exams from February 15, the CBSE aims to facilitate and support students in their preparation for the upcoming examinations.

Accessible Counselling Services

The CBSE has established a toll-free Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS) number, 1800-11-8004, which will be operational round the clock, enabling students and parents to access the free-of-charge service at their convenience. Additionally, bilingual podcasts on pertinent subjects will be available on the CBSE’s official website, providing helpful resources and guidance.

Tele-Counselling: A Voluntary Initiative

The tele-counselling service is voluntary and provided without any cost. It is scheduled to be available from 9:30 am to 5:30 pm, Monday through Saturday. This initiative is aimed at providing mental support to students, helping them navigate the potentially stressful exam period with ease.

A Global Team of Professionals

For the current year, the counselling team comprises 65 professionals, including principals, trained counsellors, special educators from CBSE-affiliated schools, and psychologists. Among these, 52 professionals are based in India, while 13 are from international locations such as Kuwait, Nepal, Japan, Qatar, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates. This international mix of professionals ensures that students from various cultural backgrounds have access to relevant and effective counselling.

This move by the CBSE is a part of its ongoing efforts to support the mental well-being of students during the exam period, further emphasizing the importance of mental health in education. The initiative is a significant step towards making psychological support a standard part of the education system, acknowledging that success in academics is not just about grades, but also about the mental wellness of the students.

Education Health India
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

