Health

CBO Paper Indicates Medicaid could be More Cost-Effective than Previously Thought

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: December 31, 2023 at 6:32 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 7:47 am EST
CBO Paper Indicates Medicaid could be More Cost-Effective than Previously Thought

A recent paper from the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) shines a new light on the cost-effectiveness of Medicaid and similar programs, arguing that when considering their long-term economic benefits, these initiatives could be more affordable than initially anticipated. By promoting the economic prosperity of recipients, such programs could potentially lead to increased lifetime earnings and consequently, heightened tax revenues for the federal government over time.

(Read Also: Brazil’s Growing Influence in Global Agricultural Trade)

Evaluating Continuous Eligibility Policy

The CBO’s analysis concentrated on the policy of continuous eligibility in Medicaid, allowing children to remain covered for a year, irrespective of fluctuations in family income. The return on investment over a 70-year period, based on various assumptions, could swing between significant positivity and negativity.

The CBO’s Position and Implications

While the CBO’s findings do not constitute official policy and do not change the scoring of Medicaid proposals, Director Philip Swagel stated that it forms part of the efforts to project the long-term impacts of legislation. This paper could have profound implications for how future social spending is evaluated. Some liberal factions are advocating for dynamic scoring that considers feedback effects. This viewpoint shares common ground with former House Speaker Paul Ryan and other Republicans who have similarly argued in favor of dynamic scoring of tax cuts.

(Read Also: Safely Clean Your Phone Screen: Recommended Methods and Apple’s Cloth Controversy.)

A Word of Caution

The CBO has traditionally been cautious about such matters, asserting that tax cuts do not generally pay for themselves. Amid these debates, concerns are also surfacing regarding the current reductions in Medicaid rolls post-pandemic waivers, which could have detrimental long-term fiscal impacts if the analysis in the CBO paper proves accurate. However, it is important to note that the paper’s findings are based on a wide range of estimates, which hinge on differing assumptions.

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

