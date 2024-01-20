CBM Germany's Susan Wolfmaire Commends Efforts of COAVS in Pakistan for Blindness Prevention

In a significant development aimed at bolstering inclusive eye health (IEH) services, Susan Wolfmaire, Programme Coordinator of Christoffel-Blindenmission (CBM) Germany, embarked on a visit to the College of Ophthalmology and Allied Vision Sciences (COAVS) at King Edward Medical University/Mayo Hospital in Lahore, Pakistan. Her visit encapsulated a meeting with the leadership of the college, illuminating the institution's crucial role in promoting inclusive eye health and sustainability, and exploring avenues for future collaboration.

Appreciation and Enthusiasm for COAVS's Commitment

Wolfmaire expressed profound satisfaction with COAVS's dedicated commitment to preventing blindness in Pakistan. Her enthusiasm for future collaboration showcased a positive perspective on the shared objectives between CBM and COAVS. Dr. Zahid Awan, IEH Projects Manager for CBM, echoed these sentiments, lauding the development of inclusive eye health services in Punjab and specifically acknowledging the contributions of Professor Asad Aslam.

COAVS: The Vanguard of Eye Care Education

Representing COAVS, Professor M. Moin, the Principal and Chairman of the Eye Department, underscored that COAVS is the leading institution for eye care education in Pakistan. He emphasized the college's unwavering dedication to eradicating blindness through extensive human resource development, training doctors, nurses, allied eye care professionals, and primary health care workers. Additionally, Professor Moin's involvement extends to the District Eye Care Programme, disease control projects, and public awareness campaigns, further endorsing his commitment to the cause.

Gratitude and Future Prospects

Professor Asad Aslam Khan, Pro Emeritus and Provincial Coordinator for the Prevention of Blindness Programme in Punjab, expressed profound gratitude to CBM Germany for its invaluable support in blindness prevention projects. Looking to the future, he conveyed optimism for further partnerships with CBM on vision improvement projects in the region, setting the stage for a brighter, more inclusive future in eye health.