Health

Catholic Organizations Championing Spiritual Healing and Holistic Wellness

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:03 pm EST
In a world marred by fear and anxiety, three Catholic organizations—KNOWN, the John Paul II Healing Center, and Reform—are leading the charge in providing care and spiritual healing to those in need. Leveraging the transformative power of faith, these institutions seek to help individuals realize their identities as beloved children of God and become ‘saints that are fully human’.

KNOWN: Unveiling the Identity of God’s Children

Co-founded by Catholic therapist Isaac Wicker and psychologist Matthew Breuninger, KNOWN has carved a niche for itself in the realm of spiritual healing. The organization offers a unique 12-week online identity-coaching program, aimed at enabling participants to perceive themselves as integral parts of the divine family. With their cutting-edge approach, Wicker and Breuninger seek to imbibe in participants a deep sense of belonging and self-worth, thereby paving the way for holistic healing.

The John Paul II Healing Center: Healing Wounds, Strengthening Relationships

At the heart of Tallahassee, Florida, stands the John Paul II Healing Center, a beacon of hope for those seeking respite from their personal wounds. Founded by Bob Schuchts, the center provides an array of resources, including healing conferences and retreats, to help individuals transcend their pain and foster stronger relationships. Through its efforts, the center not only facilitates personal growth but also equips individuals for evangelization, furthering the reach of their healing touch.

Reform: A Christ-Centered Approach to Holistic Wellness

Embodying the ethos of holistic wellness, Reform, under the stewardship of Jackie Mulligan, champions a Christ-centered approach to well-being. The organization addresses diverse facets of life, ranging from stress management and nutrition to faith, thereby promoting a balanced lifestyle. By aligning the physical and spiritual aspects of well-being, Reform helps its participants navigate life’s challenges with grace and resilience.

All three organizations underscore the significance of a secure attachment to God in overcoming fear and anxiety. Committed to making their programs accessible to a wider audience, they provide financial assistance and online resources, inviting everyone to partake in their transformative journey.

