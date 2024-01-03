en English
Health

Cathal Crowe Undergoes Urgent Surgery: Office to Operate As Usual

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:28 am EST
Fianna Fáil TD Cathal Crowe faced an unexpected turn of events as he underwent urgent appendectomy at University Hospital Limerick (UHL) on January 2, 2024. Although the surgery was sudden and required immediate attention, Crowe took to social media post-operation to express his gratitude and relief. In a testament to his resilience, he assured his constituents of the continuity of his office operations despite the physical discomfort he was enduring after the surgery.

Operations as Usual

Crowe, in his social media post, made it clear that his current health situation would not hamper the functioning of his office. He assured his constituents that his office would continue to operate as usual and remain responsive to any queries or concerns. This commitment highlights Crowe’s dedication to his duties and his determination not to let personal challenges interfere with his public service.

A Word of Gratitude

While he acknowledged the discomfort, he also took the time to express his profound gratitude to the medical team responsible for his care. He extended his thanks to Shannon Doc, a local out-of-hours GP service, the UHL Accident & Emergency Department, the nurses and doctors on his ward, and the surgical team that performed his appendectomy. This acknowledgment not only highlighted the exceptional care he received but also served as a reminder of the importance of healthcare workers in our society.

Recovery and Continuity

Despite the unexpected health scare, Crowe’s outlook remains positive. His commitment to his public responsibilities, his gratitude towards the medical staff, and his willingness to share his experiences publicly all reflect his determination to recover swiftly and continue serving his constituents. His journey offers a potent reminder that public service is not just about politics, but also about resilience, commitment, and empathy.

Health Ireland
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

