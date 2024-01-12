en English
Health

Cataracts and Glaucoma: Understanding the Age-Related Eye Conditions

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:43 am EST
Cataracts and Glaucoma: Understanding the Age-Related Eye Conditions

Cataracts and glaucoma, two prevalent age-related eye conditions, possess distinct characteristics and impacts on vision. Cataracts, a natural process of aging, manifest when the eye’s lens clouds over, causing symptoms such as blurry vision, night vision difficulty, double vision, and overly bright lights or halos around them. On the other hand, glaucoma is an eye disease resulting from increased intraocular pressure damaging the optic nerve. This condition causes a slow, yet steady, loss of peripheral vision and in extreme cases, can lead to blindness if untreated.

Prevalence and Risk Factors

While cataracts are a common condition, glaucoma is significantly less common, affecting approximately 2% of women in the US. The risk factors for developing cataracts include aging, sun exposure, smoking, uncontrolled high blood sugar, and eye injuries. In contrast, the risk factors for glaucoma include aging, high blood pressure, high blood sugar, and family history.

Prevention and Treatment

Proactive measures to maintain eye health involve regular eye checkups, wearing sunglasses and hats for UV protection, maintaining a diet rich in fruits and vegetables, engaging in regular physical activity, and managing stress through acts of kindness. Cataracts are treatable with surgery that replaces the cloudy lens. Glaucoma management, however, involves eye drops, laser treatments, or surgery to slow the progression of the disease, as vision loss from this condition is irreversible.

The Role of Mitochondria in Glaucoma

Glaucoma’s development is significantly influenced by mitochondrial abnormalities, leading to the degeneration of retinal ganglion cells and the optic nerve head. The impairment in the mitochondrial oxidative phosphorylation pathway results in reactive oxygen species overproduction, leading to oxidative stress and the onset of glaucoma. Variants in mitochondrial DNA are crucial to the pathogenesis of glaucoma, with a meta-analysis revealing an association between complex mitochondrial dysfunction due to variants in mtDNA and glaucoma susceptibility.

Given the potential impact of these conditions on one’s quality of life, it is imperative not to ignore any changes in vision and to visit an eye doctor promptly.

Health United States
Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

