Health

Catalonia’s Battle Against Rising Pharmaceutical Costs: A Drive for Pricing Power and Rationalization

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:09 am EST
Catalonia's Battle Against Rising Pharmaceutical Costs: A Drive for Pricing Power and Rationalization

In the heart of Spain’s vibrant Catalonia, a region known for its rich culture and economic prowess, a quiet battle is being waged. The adversary? Rising pharmaceutical costs. From 2013, Spain has been wrestling with escalating drug spending, a challenge that has made significant inroads into Catalonia’s healthcare budget. In 2022, Catalonia’s expenditure on drugs surpassed a staggering 3 billion euros, carving out a significant portion of its 11.7 billion euro healthcare budget.

The Push for Pricing Power

Caught in the crossfire of escalating costs and the need to ensure quality healthcare, Catalan Health Minister, Manel Balcells, is proposing a radical solution: transfer pricing negotiation powers to the region. Balcells believes that this move will provide Catalonia with the leverage to better manage drug costs, particularly for new therapies. From 2019 to 2022, pharmaceutical spending in Catalonia witnessed a 13.75% increase, with specific treatments, such as oral antidiabetics, shouldering a hefty price tag.

Over-Medication: A Growing Concern

Alongside the rising costs, another concern looms large – over-medication. A startling statistic reveals that one in five Catalans over 75 are on a regimen of more than ten medications. This trend raises critical questions about the potential harm and necessity of such heavy medication, adding another layer of complexity to the ongoing healthcare debate.

Efforts to Rationalize Pharmaceutical Spending

In response, the Catalan government is initiating measures to rationalize pharmaceutical spending. These include restructuring the CatSalud Pharmacy area and generating scientific evidence for the usage of high-priced medicines. The Center Catala de Terapies Avancades is one such initiative, aiming to develop and reduce costs for advanced treatments. Additionally, the end of patents for biotech drugs developed since the 1980s has paved the way for cheaper biosimilar medicines, providing a glimmer of hope in the fight against soaring pharmaceutical costs.

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

